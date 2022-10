A crash involving a dump truck caused some delays on the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County.

According to police, the crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. near mile marker 349 in Feasterville.

Video from Chopper 6 showed major backups as the dump truck spilled dirt across the highway.

Delays are to be expected, police said.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route.