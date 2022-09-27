Read full article on original website
Gamespot
The Finals' Destructible Arenas And Prey-Looking Gloo Gun Look Incredible
The Finals is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios, which previously revealed it was working on free-to-play first-person shooter Arc Raiders. Both games couldn't look more different though, with The Finals leaning into the extraction-focused gameplay of something like Escape from Tarkov or Hyenas, but with a hefty bit of environmental destruction, not unlike what is seen in the Battlefield series.
dotesports.com
How to sign up for THE FINALS closed alpha
If you’re looking for a new shooter to break up the cycle of Call of Duty in your life, THE FINALS might just be for you. The game combines some traditional-looking arena-shooter mechanics with the chaos of fully-destructible environments. And the game just doesn’t allow you to destroy all the structures around you; it actively encourages you to do so.
dotesports.com
When does Wild Hearts release?
EA has partnered with Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force to create Wild Hearts, a new and upcoming action and hunting game set in the era of feudal Japan. And in its first official reveal trailer, we got a glimpse of what to expect from the title, especially with the monsters and beasts players may face along the way.
dotesports.com
Caedrel explains hidden Kalista mechanic to shocked Doublelift during stream
It’s been eight years since Kalista joined League of Legends as a new champion, but experienced players are still finding out about unique mechanics that could help during a bottom lane skirmish or a big late-game teamfight. During a recent stream, popular League content creator and former pro Caedrel...
dotesports.com
Back to workshop: Riot plans to revamp the system introduced in League’s 2021 preseason
Preseason is the time of experimentation and exploration for Riot Games to see how League of Legends can be perked up without disturbing the natural order. Long overdue for touch-ups, the Riot devs completely overhauled the itemization and shop in the 2021 preseason to spice up the current build paths, reduce boring and repetitive build paths, and give players more room to outplay with their items. Although the community has had mixed feelings about new items, particularly mythic items, Riot kept the system almost intact in the game except for balance changes. Still, that doesn’t mean Riot isn’t planning to tinker with the mythic item system. In fact, leader designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has revealed that Riot plans to revamp the mythic item system in the future.
dotesports.com
How much RP do you lose when the Apex Legends ranked split changes?
The ranked split in Apex Legends every season comes with a soft ranked reset at the same time. Instead of just maintaining your rank forever, you consistently will have targets and goals to try to reach because the game will keep knocking you down every month and a half or so.
dotesports.com
When does Sackboy: A Big Adventure release on PC?
Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the 2020 platform game by Sumo Sheffield, has been a PlayStation exclusive since release, making this Little Big Planet spinoff available only for PS4 and PS5. Here, the player takes control of Sackboy who goes on an adventure where various challenges and puzzles must be solved along the way, as well as the villains players must face.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s First Time User Experience is actually pretty helpful
Most people jumping into Overwatch 2 servers on Oct. 4 will be the game’s most avid fans, ready to finally throw down for an extended period of time without the limitations of a closed beta. Thinking in the long term, though, the developers have created an extensive First Time User Experience (FTUE) for players who will hop into the fray after launch.
dotesports.com
The best part of Overwatch 2 is killing other games journalists
Last night, I scored my favorite Play of the Game in Overwatch 2 yet. My team pushed the final point on Paraíso as I hovered out of sight as Pharah, low on health, ready to help turn the tide. First, I landed a final blow on an enemy Pharah...
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2 go live?
Just like the start of any game, Overwatch 2 is sure to have plenty of players chomping at the bit to jump in and play once the servers go live. After years of development at Blizzard Entertainment and speculation from fans, the game is almost ready to release. To prepare for the game’s launch, Blizzard has laid out a schedule detailing when the game will go live around the world.
Valheim gets cross-play well ahead of its console launch
And it's joining Xbox Game Pass tomorrow
dotesports.com
Timing is everything: Why the new League of Legends Summoner’s Cup design is too much too soon
The League of Legends World Championship is less than 24 hours out. Of the 24 teams invited, only one will claim the title of world champion and lift the new Summoner’s Cup. Since 2012, the Summoner’s Cup has served as the symbol of the World Championship, fitting right into League’s epic branding and the game’s original lore. Ten years later, Riot Games has transitioned the trophy’s design into something more modern, pure, and forward-looking.
dotesports.com
What time do Overwatch’s servers shut down?
Overwatch is leaving quite a legacy behind. From its origins as Blizzard Entertainment’s first hero shooter to its huge roster of characters and maps to the popularity of its Overwatch League professional scene, the game was a cultural phenomenon during its six-year life. It quickly garnered a huge fanbase around the world, and it kept them coming back with new events and supplementary materials, like animated shorts and comics.
dotesports.com
All souvenirs in Overwatch 2, ranked
Overwatch’s long-anticipated sequel adds numerous important things to the game, like the switch to five vs. five competition as well as several new heroes. If you’re not here for the play-altering changes, you’ll likely approve of a new tier of cosmetics that joins the fray in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com
Ranking the 5 best Fortnite skins for October 2022
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales on the market right now, drawing in millions of players from across the world each year. Part of the appeal is the wealth of new cosmetics that Epic Games is constantly adding to the game. As we enter Chapter Three, season four, many players are eagerly looking for spooky skins this October.
dotesports.com
Faker accidentally puts a stop to sneaky outplay in League’s Champions Queue
What happens when you get paired against the literal “God” of League of Legends? Even an unsuspecting attack from Faker can ruin your outplay moment. FlyQuest’s Philip witnessed the exact scenario happen to him last night. The North American Champions Queue has recently become a hotbed for...
NME
‘Under The Waves’ is an intriguing aquatic adventure where all is not as it seems
Under The Waves opens with your character sinking gently down to the North Sea’s bed. Though protagonist Stan spends the descent chatting away with his boss, it’s difficult to pay attention to their harmless banter as the gorgeous setting to developer Parallel Studio’s upcoming narrative adventure unfurls before you.
dotesports.com
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is hitting PC sooner than fans might think
Sackboy: A Big Adventure might not have been in the headlines recently but the game is gearing up to get back into the public eye with news of its PC release—and it has seemingly leaked early. An announcement video for the game has surfaced on the PlayStation Latin American...
dotesports.com
What is Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass theme?
Overwatch 2‘s battle pass is finally live, and it’s bringing with it a slew of new cosmetics for players to collect. Season one’s battle pass has both a free version and a paid premium version, which together offer 80 tiers of unique cosmetics. As the seasons continue—season two will begin on Dec. 6—more and more cosmetics will be available to players through subsequent battle passes.
dotesports.com
Does MMR transfer between Overwatch and Overwatch 2?
Much of the first Overwatch’s player base spent a decent chunk of time playing the game’s Competitive mode. Whether you wanted to go pro and consistently improve or you were just curious about where you stood compared to other players, Competitive was a source of joy—and frustration—for many a player. While it was a lot of fun to “sweat” in ranked, as many say, the mode was also plagued with problems, with many players saying the mode made them feel stuck.
