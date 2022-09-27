ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

UCLA expands with $80 million purchase of new campus properties in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thDU4_0iCUeDp400

UCLA is expanding its campus as part of an effort to boost admissions.

The university on Tuesday announced it is purchasing two properties that were previously owned by Marymount California University, which permanently closed its doors last month due to rising costs and declining enrollments.

The purchase includes a 24-and-a-half acre campus in Rancho Palos Verdes and an 11-acre residential site in San Pedro, according to a news release.

UCLA described the land acquisition as the largest in its history -- costing $80 million-dollars and allowing the admission of an additional 1,000 students.

"We are grateful to have been chosen as stewards of this site and to extend the tradition of teaching and learning there," said Chancellor Gene Block in a message to the UCLA community announcing the news. "We are thinking deeply about how the site can best increase access to education for our students and enhance the broader community, and we're looking forward to sharing more in the future."

The purchase is not expected to affect existing campus operations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Pedro, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Real Estate
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Local
California Education
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Palos#Linus College
Voice of OC

OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?

Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Education
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
capitalandmain.com

A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy