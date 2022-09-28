Read full article on original website
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper
Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
Young Vloggers Show The World How To Have Fun In Casper, Wyoming
Casper is full of fun, family-friendly activities, and that's one of the things we love about living here. But, it can be hard to decide which ones are appropriate for your kids. Are they active and need a place where they can roam around?. Or maybe they're Western History buffs...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Introduces New Menu Item at FireRock Steakhouse
People have been curious on how well Jeffree Star would be able to acclimate to the Wyoming lifestyle. Just the fact that he's still here and a ranch owner should remove all doubt. Star Yak Ranch has been supplying Casperites with different yak options for about a year now. There...
Casper College Hosting Free ‘Cinderella’s Ball’ Event on October 1st
Casper College is starting the month of October off right with a free royal event for all the local princesses (and princes). Coming up this Saturday, October 1st, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, the Casper College is hosting "Cinderella's Ball" at the Tom Empey Black Box Theatre. The event is...
CASTING CALL: Want to Be the Next Casper Radio DJ & Influencer?
Townsquare Media Casper, WY has an opportunity to be a part of the 2022 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters "Station of the Year". Casper's #1 for New Country, My Country 95.5 (http://mycountry955.com), needs your help filling the high heels of morning co-host Prairie Wife. After four years, she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family. We are now searching for the next co-host /content creator to join the award winning My Country Morning Show alongside radio vet Drew Kirby. This is your chance to become a well-known local influencer.
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
On Anniversary of Officer’s Death, Casper PD Reminds Community They’re ‘Right Here With You’
It was a year ago. It was a Monday night. It was one of the hardest stories we ever had to write. On September 27, 2021, the Casper Police Department announced the passing of Lieutenant Danny Dundas. The news shocked the entire community and, almost immediately, the tributes came pouring...
Casper Hockey Community Participate in #sticksoutformateo
Following the tragic death of Mateo and Mauro Diaz, the Casper Oilers Hockey Club asked the hockey community to leave sticks out for Mateo to honor the terrific young man that he was. "Our teammate, Mateo, made quite an impression on everyone he came into contact with. Many of us...
That’s Right Casper – Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Are Coming Back in October
You remember. It's the late '80s or early '90s. School has been a session for a month or so, but that's okay because Halloween is just right around the corner. You start planning for your costume early - do you want to be Batman or a Power Ranger? Or maybe a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. You can't decide. No matter. It's October; your favorite month of the year.
The ‘Twisted Pretzel’ Is Opening This Week in the Eastridge Mall
The Flaming Wok will no longer be the only eatery in the Eastridge Mall food court, as the Twisted Pretzel is set to open this Wednesday (September 28th, 2022). The official Twisted Pretzel Facebook page made the announcement earlier today (Monday, September 26th, 2022), with a picture of the new logo and message that read:
Casper Suffers Loss of Park School 3rd Grader, NC Science Teacher
Two Casper residents passed away on Saturday in a car accident. Mateo Diaz, a Park School 3rd grader, and his father, Mauro Diaz, a science teacher at NCHS, did not survive the accident. There will be a prayer vigil for the Diaz family beginning at 7 PM tonight at St....
PHOTOS: Fall Fest Packs David Street Station, Ushers in Autumn
It was, barring just a bit of wind, a perfect day. The sun was shining, the leaves were falling, the children were laughing. It was, for all intents and purposes, an ideal autumn day. The David Street Station put on their annual Fall Fest event in Downtown Casper and, this...
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
Special Olympics Fall Tournament Starts Next Week, Volunteers Needed
"Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." That is the Special Olympics Athlete Oath and if there is one phrase that represents everything that the Special Olympics Wyoming athletes are about, it is that. Casper will have the chance to see Special...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
Casper Council Considers Penalties for False Alarms
On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Casper police chief Keith McPheeters about the prevalence of false alarms in the community, where they come from, and what the city could do to address them. McPheeters said that over the past year, they've been researching how to address the issue...
Casper Athlete Competes in Special Olympics USA Games
The Special Olympics USA Games in Florida played out this summer with Casper's Shane Rogers competing in the golf and bowling events. His playing partner in golf was Sgt. Mike Ogden from the Casper Police Department and despite the heat and humidity, the duo took 2nd place in this division.
Don’t Miss Garage Sale Fundraiser for Firefighters Facing Extreme Hardship
The Casper firefighters are hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, October 8th to benefit the local firefighters facing extreme hardship, according to a recent press release from Casper Fire-EMS Department. The Garage Sale will take place at Fire Station no. 3 (2140 E 12th Street), from 7 AM to 5...
Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
