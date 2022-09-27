Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools
Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
njbmagazine.com
Health System Affiliation Brings More Advanced Cancer Care to Northern NJ
St. Joseph’s Health and Hackensack Meridian Health announced a clinical affiliation that brings the expertise of Hackensack Meridian Health’s John Theurer Cancer Center – offering the highest levels of cancer care – to residents of Northern New Jersey. The first step of a more extensive oncology partnership was made official today with the announcement of a new infusion center located on the St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center campus in Wayne.
Beach Radio
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
hudsontv.com
Crane Operation At Jersey City Medical Center Will Force Closure of Grand Street Entrance
Photo Credit: Rutgershealth.org The Jersey City Medical Center has announced that a crane operation later this week will force a temporary closure at the Hospital’s Grand Street entrance. Re-routing in and out of the Emergency Department will also occur. In a Facebook post this morning, the Medical Center stated,...
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County woman admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan fraud scheme
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County woman Monday admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Nivah Garcis, 51, of North Plainfield pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge...
roi-nj.com
Forbes 400: 3 Jersey residents among wealthiest people in U.S.
The good news for Rocco Commisso, the Bergen County resident who is the founder and CEO of Mediacom: He’s still the richest resident of New Jersey — and he’s moved up five spots on the Forbes 400 listing of the country’s richest people. The only bad...
New Jersey Globe
Newark official gets two years in prison
A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates Consecration Sunday
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated its annual Consecration Sunday on Sept. 18. Nia implemented Consecration Sunday to teach the biblical and spiritual principles of generous giving and the need of the giver to give for his or her own spiritual development, rather than the need of the church.
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Intricate details delight in French chateau for sale in ritzy Alpine, NJ
ALPINE — A French-style mansion with new construction has been on the market in North Jersey for more than a year now, and it can still be yours. The $25 million single-family residence located at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine is known as Chateau de la Roche, according to Zillow.
Don’t fall for this phone scam — Morris County, NJ doesn’t have a ‘Sgt. Caruso’
The Morris County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know, there's no Sergeant Joe Caruso on their payroll. The agency has heard from multiple members of the public who've been the target of an apparent phone scam. The call is coming from the number 973-291-2679. When individuals accept the call, they're greeted by "Sergeant Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff's Office," and they're informed that they have a "failure to appear" warrant that can go away by paying a fine.
jcitytimes.com
Upscale Cannabis Comes to Jersey City
If all goes according to schedule, a high-end cannabis dispensary will open next spring on a rowdy section of Christopher Columbus Drive downtown. The brainchild of Jersey City native Julissa Bonilla, Cannaboutique will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space directly across from the LGBTQ bar Six26 and two doors away from a seedy late-night liquor store.
Ex-N.J. housing authority official headed to prison for embezzling nearly $600K
The Newark Housing Authority’s former director of information technology was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for using his job to embezzle nearly $600,000 by buying phones and tablets with the federally-funded agency’s money and selling the devices. Venancio Diaz, 57, of Jersey City, who previously pleaded...
Raleigh News & Observer
Traveler accused of stealing wedding band is arrested before boarding flight, TSA says
A traveler accused of stealing another person’s wedding band at an airport was arrested before boarding his flight in New Jersey, the Transportation Security Administration says. After passing through security, one traveler noticed their wedding band had disappeared from the checkpoint bin they put it inat Newark Liberty International...
thedigestonline.com
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters
Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
