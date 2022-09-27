ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kclu.org

Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools

Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

Health System Affiliation Brings More Advanced Cancer Care to Northern NJ

St. Joseph’s Health and Hackensack Meridian Health announced a clinical affiliation that brings the expertise of Hackensack Meridian Health’s John Theurer Cancer Center – offering the highest levels of cancer care – to residents of Northern New Jersey. The first step of a more extensive oncology partnership was made official today with the announcement of a new infusion center located on the St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center campus in Wayne.
WAYNE, NJ
Beach Radio

These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America

Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lodi, NJ
Education
City
Lodi, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County woman admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan fraud scheme

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County woman Monday admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Nivah Garcis, 51, of North Plainfield pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Linus K12#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Master S Program#Vcs#Office Of Admission
New Jersey Globe

Newark official gets two years in prison

A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates Consecration Sunday

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated its annual Consecration Sunday on Sept. 18. Nia implemented Consecration Sunday to teach the biblical and spiritual principles of generous giving and the need of the giver to give for his or her own spiritual development, rather than the need of the church.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
New Jersey 101.5

Don’t fall for this phone scam — Morris County, NJ doesn’t have a ‘Sgt. Caruso’

The Morris County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know, there's no Sergeant Joe Caruso on their payroll. The agency has heard from multiple members of the public who've been the target of an apparent phone scam. The call is coming from the number 973-291-2679. When individuals accept the call, they're greeted by "Sergeant Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff's Office," and they're informed that they have a "failure to appear" warrant that can go away by paying a fine.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Upscale Cannabis Comes to Jersey City

If all goes according to schedule, a high-end cannabis dispensary will open next spring on a rowdy section of Christopher Columbus Drive downtown. The brainchild of Jersey City native Julissa Bonilla, Cannaboutique will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space directly across from the LGBTQ bar Six26 and two doors away from a seedy late-night liquor store.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Raleigh News & Observer

Traveler accused of stealing wedding band is arrested before boarding flight, TSA says

A traveler accused of stealing another person’s wedding band at an airport was arrested before boarding his flight in New Jersey, the Transportation Security Administration says. After passing through security, one traveler noticed their wedding band had disappeared from the checkpoint bin they put it inat Newark Liberty International...
NEWARK, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters

Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy