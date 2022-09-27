ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

sweetwaternow.com

Postgame Thoughts: Moving the Ball Isn’t Enough Against Mustangs

CASPER — The Rock Springs Tigers took to the field against Natrona County on Friday night in what ended up being a 34-13 loss for the Tigers. A special teams debacle to end the opening offensive drive of the game turned the momentum early against the Tigers. Natrona capitalized and never looked back.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Bring on the Pink

Bring on the Pink

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to invite the community to help kick off Paint the Town Pink as we proclaim October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A series of events will take place including the annual decorating contests among Rock Springs and Green River businesses. Paint the Town Pink...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Paige Peck (February 28, 2006 – September 18, 2022)

Paige Peck, 16, passed away on September 18, 2022 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on February 28, 2006; the daughter of Randall Peck and Janelle Peck. Paige attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She enjoyed spending her...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Rock Springs, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10128, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Two Percent Lodging Tax to Appear on November Ballot

SWEETWATER COUNTY —Sweetwater County residents will get the chance to cast their vote on a 2 percent local lodging tax when they go to the polls in the November General Election. If the tax increase is approved, it will be in addition to the state’s current 2 percent lodging...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

A Rock Springs man died in an all-but-forgotten overseas conflict

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A Rock Springs soldier was among the Americans killed in Russia in a little-known chapter in U.S. military history. World War I began in August of 1914, with the Triple Entente of Britain, France, and Russia on one side, and the Central Powers of German and Austria-Hungary on the other. 3½ bloody years later, on April 6, 1917, the United States entered the war on the side of the Entente. By that time, Russia was in chaos. First, the Romanov dynasty that had ruled Russia for 300 years came crashing down, and only nine months later, the Provisional Government that replaced it was itself overthrown by the November (Communist) Revolution. The new regime, led by Vladimir Lenin, made peace with the Central Powers and took Russia out of the war.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
