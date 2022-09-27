Read full article on original website
Postgame Thoughts: Moving the Ball Isn’t Enough Against Mustangs
CASPER — The Rock Springs Tigers took to the field against Natrona County on Friday night in what ended up being a 34-13 loss for the Tigers. A special teams debacle to end the opening offensive drive of the game turned the momentum early against the Tigers. Natrona capitalized and never looked back.
Bring on the Pink
Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to invite the community to help kick off Paint the Town Pink as we proclaim October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A series of events will take place including the annual decorating contests among Rock Springs and Green River businesses. Paint the Town Pink...
Paige Peck (February 28, 2006 – September 18, 2022)
Paige Peck, 16, passed away on September 18, 2022 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on February 28, 2006; the daughter of Randall Peck and Janelle Peck. Paige attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She enjoyed spending her...
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming vehicle auction
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction on Tuesday, Oct. 4, starting at 10 a.m. The auction will take place at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs, according to a public notice. Gates will open at...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10128, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Wyoming Sheriff’s Dept. To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off cars on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's according to a post on the agency's website. The post says the cars up for bid include the following:. 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $108) - 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE (starting bid of...
Two Percent Lodging Tax to Appear on November Ballot
SWEETWATER COUNTY —Sweetwater County residents will get the chance to cast their vote on a 2 percent local lodging tax when they go to the polls in the November General Election. If the tax increase is approved, it will be in addition to the state’s current 2 percent lodging...
A Rock Springs man died in an all-but-forgotten overseas conflict
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A Rock Springs soldier was among the Americans killed in Russia in a little-known chapter in U.S. military history. World War I began in August of 1914, with the Triple Entente of Britain, France, and Russia on one side, and the Central Powers of German and Austria-Hungary on the other. 3½ bloody years later, on April 6, 1917, the United States entered the war on the side of the Entente. By that time, Russia was in chaos. First, the Romanov dynasty that had ruled Russia for 300 years came crashing down, and only nine months later, the Provisional Government that replaced it was itself overthrown by the November (Communist) Revolution. The new regime, led by Vladimir Lenin, made peace with the Central Powers and took Russia out of the war.
Information On Suspects Wanted For Theft At Wyoming Airport
The Rock Springs Police Department is trying to track down the suspects [above photo] in a theft that happened on Sept. 26 at the Rock Springs Airport. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the crime happened on Monday night [Sept. 26] between...
