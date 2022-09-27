The Office of the Provost at Washington University in St. Louis is extending its program to support Danforth Campus tenure-track and tenured faculty whose work has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to offset the pandemic’s impact on research, scholarship, creative activity, and promotion, the program provides opportunities for course releases as well as research and publication grants ranging from $6,000 to $50,000.

