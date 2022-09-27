ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wustl.edu

Support program for tenure-track Danforth Campus faculty extended

The Office of the Provost at Washington University in St. Louis is extending its program to support Danforth Campus tenure-track and tenured faculty whose work has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to offset the pandemic’s impact on research, scholarship, creative activity, and promotion, the program provides opportunities for course releases as well as research and publication grants ranging from $6,000 to $50,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Global icon Goodall to give talk on ‘hope through action’

Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, will share insights on her evolution from scientist to global icon during the lecture “Inspiring Hope Through Action” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis. Due to an overwhelming response, registration to attend the lecture in person is closed. Livestream viewing will be available that day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Tighter school security leads to lower test scores, study finds

As schools around the country have ramped up security efforts in response to recent school shootings, a new study from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis suggests that increased surveillance is having a detrimental impact on academic performance. Heightened security reduces test scores in math, reduces the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

