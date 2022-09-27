Read full article on original website
Related
7 Popular Hair-Raising Haunted Attractions – Just Minutes from Albany!
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY - Just Minutes from Albany!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
8 of TripAdvisors Top 20 Museums In New York State Are In Upstate
With more than 1,000 museums, New York is a history lover’s state. The American Alliance of Museums says the only state with more museums is California – which is three times our size. With millions of visitors to our museums each year, becoming a TripAdvisor Top 20 is not easy. It takes great, knowledgeable staff and an experience way above average.
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
USA Today Named This Upstate New York Resort One Of Nation’s Best
If you could go to a resort anywhere in America, where would you go? From beautiful Hawaii to the Rocky Mountains to sunny Miami, there are so many options offering incredible history, gorgeous scenery, or luxurious amenities. Fortunately, in Upstate New York we have plenty of resorts with all three....
New York State Has A Warning For Hunters About Deadly Urine
As deer hunting season begins, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is issuing a warning about a dangerous neurological disease. To wipe out this untreatable disease that attacks the brain, the DEC is asking hunters about their urine. Bowhunting has already started in the Adirondacks and North Country. October...
Another Hoagie Chain Is Coming Upstate, Set To Open 10 Capital Region Locations
A popular national sub-shiop is set to land in the Capital Region with plans for 10 restaurants in the area. Here in the Capital Region we already have several great sub-shop chains, but in my experience two of them are really top-flight and rise above the rest: DeBella's (Love their everything bread!) and Jersey Mike's (Gotta have a roast beef Mike's Way!). They simply have great sandwiches - those two are a couple of my go-to's!
RELATED PEOPLE
New York’s Latest Mandate! Say Goodbye to New Gas Powered Cars?
Freedom of choice is a wonderful thing. The ability to think for yourself and make a decision on your own! Nobody telling you what to do because you have the right to choose what's best for you. Free will, if you will. Take car shopping for example. Electric cars are...
Protect Your Plants! Upstate New York Gets Frost & Freeze Tonight
Sweater lovers have been rejoicing as temperatures in Upstate New York finally feel like fall. But with fall chills come fall frosts, so take note for plants and outdoor pets – the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and even a Freeze Warning covering Upstate New York for tonight into Friday morning.
Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?
You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here. It's...
Fall Foliage and Camping In the Catskills! Want Your Own Airstream?
Have you ever wanted your own Airstream trailer? The thought of traveling the state and seeing the sights is great, until you realize how much that will cost. Until you buy one, rent one! You could be in your own Airstream, cabin, tent or premium suite as early as this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The NWS Confirmed This Scary Weather Event Happened in Upstate NY Sunday
It's somewhat rare that tornados hit Upstate New York. It's even more rare to say that multiple tornados hit Upstate in the same year. Now, what about the same week? That's nearly impossible. Yet, that's exactly what's happened. Days after a tornado was reported in Wayland, New York, another twister...
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
New Motorcycle Themed Cafe Now Serving Up Coffee & More In Saratoga County
If you get fired up on caffeine and firing up your ride, there is a new local cafe right up your alley. The beautiful thing about coffee is you can enjoy it pretty much any setting. And it can be a companion for any activity. Getting up early to work on your house? Fire up a pot of joe. Shopping at Crossgate? Stop mid-shop for that jolt of caffeine.
13 MORE Wacky & Bizarre License Plates You Can Get In New York
The kind of car you drive can say a lot about you. A personalized plate can say a LOT MORE about you. Several months ago, I took to New York's DMV website to see what truly bizarre vanity plates I could potentially get for my car. In New York state, a license plate can be no more than 8 characters in length, but you can have a LOT of fun with those 8 characters.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!. I see and hear people in the Capital Region talking about foliage, sipping their pumpkin spice lattes, excited about wearing baggier clothes, getting ready for football, and cider donuts. Are you one of them?. More than likely you are,...
Take a Free Shuttle to the Adirondacks For Ultimate Leaf-Peeping
The free shuttle service offered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation brings everyone to the beautiful fall foliage in the Adirondacks. A similar service was launched for summer which helped hikers get to trails without having to find parking. Where Can You Get The Free Shuttle?. The...
The Real Reason New York Is Seeing A Drop In Gas Prices
Gas prices are going down in New York State, and everybody wants to know why. It seems like once things started to get back to “normal” following the pandemic, everything began to skyrocket in price. And across the nation, we’re still seeing a jump in gas prices, but...
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0