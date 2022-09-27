ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Division II Boys Golf Sectionals

In the Division II sectional at Heatherdowns Country Club in Toledo, the Bryan Golden Bears topped the six NWOAL teams competing with a 338 to grab the last spot for districts. Drew Dauber fronted Bryan with a 78 to tie for third and Noah Huard turned in an 80 to...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton @ Bryan Girls Soccer

BRYAN – Kailee Thiel scored twice and Macy Burton added two assists to help Bryan blank Swanton 3-0. Swanton (4-7-2, 1-1-2 NWOAL) – no statistics. Bryan (10-3, 4-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Kailee Thiel 2, Tabithah Taylor; Assists: Macy Burton 2, Ella Voigt. Click below for a free...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold @ Evergreen Girls Soccer

METAMORA – Adi Kinsman scored at the 27:09 mark of the opening half to put Archbold ahead to stay in a 3-0 win at Evergreen. Leah McQuade scored later in the first half and Lydia Frey found the net in the second half to close out the Bluestreaks scoring.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker @ Wauseon Volleyball

WAUSEON – Hayley Meyer and Johanna Tester had 17 and 11 kills, respectively, for Wauseon in Senior night win over Stryker. Jazmine Barajas rung up 38 digs for the Indians and Addy Case poured in 33 assists on 121/122 setting. Emma Fulk led the attack for the Panthers with...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

North Central @ Fayette Volleyball

FAYETTE – Macie Gendron had 26 assists and Katelyn Balser slammed 11 kills in North Central’s three-set win over Fayette. Hannah Towns-Hall recorded 17 digs for Fayette and Demi Storrs dropped 7 aces while going 14/15 serving. North Central d. Fayette 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 North Central (5-12, 2-1...
FAYETTE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon @ Delta Boys Soccer

DELTA – Max York registered an unassisted goal for the Panthers as they earned a 1-1 draw at home with Wauseon. Gavin Gerig scored on assist from Benicio Torres for the Indians goal in the first half. Wauseon (6-4-2, 2-2-1 NWOAL) – Goal: Gavin Gerig; Assist: Benicio Torres.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier @ Stryker Volleyball

STRYKER – Sage Woolace recorded 34 digs to help Stryker stay undefeated in BBC by beating Montpelier. Emma Fulk was 34/37 hitting with eight kills, eight digs, four blocks for Stryker. Kelsie Bumb racked up 28 digs for the Locos. Stryker d. Montpelier 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 Montpelier (3-12, 1-1...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Edon @ Hilltop Volleyball

WEST UNITY – Hilltop improved to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the BBC after a straight set win over Edon. Joseclyn Layman spearheaded the Cadets with 16 assists and Gabby Rodriguez had 12 kills. Hilltop d. Edon 25-7, 25-11, 25-9 Edon (3-12, 0-2 BBC) – Emma Hickman: 5 assists,...
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brayton Huffman (Archbold)

The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold golfer Brayton Huffman. At the NWOAL championships last Friday, Huffman fired an 80, a new 18-hole record for Archbold, to capture the second individual title of her Bluestreak career.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Lois “Boots” Lockman (1924-2022)

Lois “Boots” Lockman, age 97, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022 in her home at Eatonton, Georgia. Lois was born November 24, 1924, in Napoleon, Ohio to Ezra and Priscilla Neuhauser. She was raised in Archbold, Ohio and graduated from Archbold High School and then attended Bowling Green State University where she met Robert F. Lockman.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Robert Rathburn, II (1949-2022)

Robert William Rathburn, II, age 73, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was a home health aide for CLASS in Napoleon. Robert was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and, as a former truck driver, enjoyed hanging out at the truck stop in Napoleon.
NAPOLEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Helen Foth (1924-2022)

Helen (Holly) Stamm Foth, 97 years, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 25, 2022 at Kingston Care Center in Sylvania. She worked as an accountant for several different places including LaChoy, Walter Webster Accountant, Miller Gas, and Steyer Huber and Associates, from which she retired in 1987. Helen...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Jack Riley (1952-2022)

Jack L. Riley, age 70, of Stryker, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Northwest Texas Healthcare in Amarillo, Texas. Jack was a truck driver for YRC. Jack was born in Paulding, Ohio on July 4, 1952, the son of Thomas and Mary Alice (Shilts) Riley. On January...
STRYKER, OH
13abc.com

Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local high school head football coach is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the football program, district officials tell 13abc. Coach Kenneth Krouse with Tinora Senior High School in Defiance is on paid leave while the investigation plays out, according to the Superintendent with Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance. The district did not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Gregory Fry (1958-2022)

Gregory Alan Fry, age 64, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, September 26, 2022 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born March 5, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to Harry and Genevieve Ann (Szmania) Fry. Gregory graduated from Rogers High School in 1976. A few years later on October 9,...
DELTA, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

