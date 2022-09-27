ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan adds 14,678 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 160 deaths

WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
The State of Michigan added 14,678 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 2,097 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were also 160 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,836,167 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 38,624 deaths.

WSYM FOX 47

