KVOE
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia’s Fanestil Meats west campus, taken to Newman Regional Health afterward
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after being electrocuted in west Emporia on Thursday. The incident happened inside Fanestil Meats’ campus at 4700 West US Highway 50 around 9:15 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News a construction worker fell off a ladder after being electrocuted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says the man was shocked, walked to the ambulance and was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Further details are pending.
Emporia gazette.com
Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex
If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
kfdi.com
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita
Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
Wichita’s new ‘road diet’ fad: Redone street has arrows pointing drivers into a river
Wichita takes out traffic lanes and installs gigantic asphalt median for no good reason. | Opinion
Wichita City Council looks at proposals to help suspended drivers, homeless
There are about 227 thousand suspended drivers in Kansas, 25 percent of those are in Sedgwick County. Driving privileges can be suspended for things like DUI and failure to pay child support or back taxes.
KVOE
Strong City man killed in electrocution incident
A man is dead after an electrocution incident in Chase County early Friday. According to Sheriff Jacob Welsh, 36-year-old Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power. Deputies responded to 2147 240th Road near Strong City around 3:20 am after a reported electrocution. Gilligan was dead when authorities arrived on scene.
WIBW
KVOE
EPA tells Coffey County business owner to stop dumping debris into wetlands
A Coffey County business owner already in trouble with the Environmental Protection Agency has now been issued a cease and desist order to stop him from dumping materials into wetlands. The EPA says Michael Skillman, the owner of Victory Excavating, put debris into nearly four acres of wetlands in violation...
KVOE
Fire in central Emporia under investigation
Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
Traffic rerouted after gas line break
Emergency crews blocked off Murdock Street near Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital Thursday.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of ‘American Cream Draft Horse’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of one of its animals on Wednesday. The zoo said, Shasta, an American Cream Draft Horse, died after struggling with health issues over the past month. Shasta arrived at the zoo in 2003, she was five months old. The...
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
adastraradio.com
EPA Orders Kansas Company to Stop Polluting Wetlands, Remediate 3.7 Acres
TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas excavating company in Coffey County was ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean at least 3.7 acres tainted by debris dumped in wetlands adjacent to a tributary of the Neosho River. The federal agency directed Michael Skillman, owner of Victory Excavating in...
Kansas employer’s crew all in substance abuse recovery
Kansas Tree Service owner Kelly Tunnel has helped hundreds get sober.
KWCH.com
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Wednesday night meeting of the Emporia School Board touched on the ongoing investigation into the Emporia High School’s football team. During the meeting, Board of Education President Leslie Seeley gave the following statement regarding the parent’s concerns about the allegations of misconduct against the football team: The district continues to work […]
kggfradio.com
Woman Threatened By Man With A Gun At Riverside Park
On Saturday, Officers with the Independence police department were dispatched to Riverside Park to investigate a report of an individual pointing a gun at a female in her car, and then they fled the scene. A search was coordinated with other agencies and Montgomery County deputies outside of the city limits arrested 32-year-old Zack Barton who matched the description of the suspect. Barton is being held at Montgomery County Department of Corrections on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
WFD announces death of firefighter Curt Mohr
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter who had been battling cancer since 2018 has died. Curt Mohr officially retired on Sept. 7 after 28 years with the Wichita Fire Department. The department says that in 2018, Mohr was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor. He spent his final assignment with the department at […]
Police: Fatal accident in south Wichita
Police are investigating a fatal accident in south Wichita. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Broadway and MacArthur.
