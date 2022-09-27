ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

KVOE

Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia’s Fanestil Meats west campus, taken to Newman Regional Health afterward

One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after being electrocuted in west Emporia on Thursday. The incident happened inside Fanestil Meats’ campus at 4700 West US Highway 50 around 9:15 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News a construction worker fell off a ladder after being electrocuted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says the man was shocked, walked to the ambulance and was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Further details are pending.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex

If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
EMPORIA, KS
kfdi.com

Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita

Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
WICHITA, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Greenwood County, KS
Government
City
Eureka, KS
County
Greenwood County, KS
KVOE

Strong City man killed in electrocution incident

A man is dead after an electrocution incident in Chase County early Friday. According to Sheriff Jacob Welsh, 36-year-old Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power. Deputies responded to 2147 240th Road near Strong City around 3:20 am after a reported electrocution. Gilligan was dead when authorities arrived on scene.
STRONG CITY, KS
WIBW

Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
EMPORIA, KS
#Mayor
KVOE

Fire in central Emporia under investigation

Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash

An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
EMPORIA, KS
News Break
Politics
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Wednesday night meeting of the Emporia School Board touched on the ongoing investigation into the Emporia High School’s football team. During the meeting, Board of Education President Leslie Seeley gave the following statement regarding the parent’s concerns about the allegations of misconduct against the football team: The district continues to work […]
EMPORIA, KS
kggfradio.com

Woman Threatened By Man With A Gun At Riverside Park

On Saturday, Officers with the Independence police department were dispatched to Riverside Park to investigate a report of an individual pointing a gun at a female in her car, and then they fled the scene. A search was coordinated with other agencies and Montgomery County deputies outside of the city limits arrested 32-year-old Zack Barton who matched the description of the suspect. Barton is being held at Montgomery County Department of Corrections on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

WFD announces death of firefighter Curt Mohr

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter who had been battling cancer since 2018 has died. Curt Mohr officially retired on Sept. 7 after 28 years with the Wichita Fire Department. The department says that in 2018, Mohr was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor. He spent his final assignment with the department at […]
WICHITA, KS

