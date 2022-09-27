ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jan. 6 hearing delayed due to Hurricane Ian

By Douglas Jones
 3 days ago
As Hurricane Ian strengthens and approaches the Florida coast, lawmakers have postponed the House select committee hearing scheduled on Wednesday, the Jan. 6th committee announced.

The House panel had originally scheduled the Sept. 28 meeting to reveal new information learned since the last hearing, which was on July 21.

The panel announced Tuesday that the proceedings would be delayed as Hurricane Ian bears down on parts of Florida.

A statement on social media said the panel is "praying for the safety of all those in the storm's path." The committee said a new date for the postponed hearing will be announced soon.

Bloomberg reported that over the weekend , Robin Vos, Wisconsin's assembly speaker, was subpoenaed to testify before the House committee.

The panel is reportedly interested in a July phone call where Trump is said to have urged Vos to decertify President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.

