ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jan. 6 hearing delayed due to Hurricane Ian

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWKkh_0iCUanGG00

As Hurricane Ian strengthens and approaches the Florida coast, lawmakers have postponed the House select committee hearing scheduled on Wednesday, the Jan. 6th committee announced.

The House panel had originally scheduled the Sept. 28 meeting to reveal new information learned since the last hearing, which was on July 21.

The panel announced Tuesday that the proceedings would be delayed as Hurricane Ian bears down on parts of Florida.

A statement on social media said the panel is "praying for the safety of all those in the storm's path." The committee said a new date for the postponed hearing will be announced soon.

Bloomberg reported that over the weekend , Robin Vos, Wisconsin's assembly speaker, was subpoenaed to testify before the House committee.

The panel is reportedly interested in a July phone call where Trump is said to have urged Vos to decertify President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Robin
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Bears#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Hurricane Ian#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
MANKATO, MN
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy