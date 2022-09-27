Read full article on original website
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Kremlin-led referendum vote concludes, rising Western tensions
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kremlin-orchestrated referendums that are expected to serve as a pretext for Moscow to annex Russian-held regions of Ukraine concluded Tuesday as the preordained outcome of the votes heightened tension between Russia and the West. Moscow-backed officials in the four occupied regions in southern and eastern...
Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West as NATO talks heat up
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means” in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded...
Kim Jong Un Fires Missiles In Direction Of Kamala Harris' Flight As She Slams North Korea's 'Brutal Dictatorship'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on her visit to Seoul, slammed North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s "brutal dictatorship," leading to the country firing more ballistic missiles. What Happened: Harris called out Pyongyang for its illegal arms program and rampant human rights violations during her visit to the...
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
Ukraine's nuclear power provider has accused Russia of "kidnapping" the head of a nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops
WATCH: U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Nord Stream pipelines explosions
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
Russia poised to formally annex occupied Ukraine after ‘forced’ vote
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged — on living under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
WATCH: White House decries Russia’s ‘fraudulent’ annexation attempt
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned Russia’s “fraudulent attempt to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” calling it a “a flagrant violation of international law” and insisting it has no legitimacy. Watch the briefing in the player above. “The United States will never recognize these actions....
EU plans sanctions on Russian trade after ‘sham’ Ukraine referendum
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries should impose “biting sanctions” on Russian trade and hit officials responsible for “sham referendums” held in parts of Ukraine as Moscow ramps up the war, senior EU officials said Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the...
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds briefing as Russia works to annex parts of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia positioned itself Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Watch the briefing in the player above. Armed...
Top Iranian cleric urges government to listen to protesters’ demands
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A hard-line Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday slammed female protesters who have taken off mandatory headscarves as prostitutes, doubling down on the government stance amid the dramatic demonstrations following the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police. The harsh...
Top Pakistan diplomat recommends cooperation with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
Kuwait vote shakes up parliament amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait chose to shake up their parliament, sending conservative Islamist figures and two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years, according to results released Friday. The results from Thursday’s vote, which will bring...
Iran’s anti-veil protests different than previous unrest, activists say
A young woman climbs to the top of a car in the middle of Mashhad, a conservative Iranian city famed for its Islamic shrines. She takes off her headscarf and starts chanting, “Death to the dictator!” Protesters nearby join in and cars honk in support. For many Iranian...
Indian National Congress party seeks to shed dynastic rule image
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, is set to choose a person who is not a member of its dominant Nehru-Gandhi family as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Although the party has been led historically...
UK’s Prime Minister Liz Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her divisive economic plan and shrugged off the turmoil it has stirred in financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the U.K. economy growing. In her first public comments...
Suicide bomber targets Kabul education center, killing 19
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, including teenagers who were taking practice entry exams for university, a Taliban spokesman said. The morning explosion at the center took place...
Hong Kong leader promises revival on China's National Day
Hong Kong's leader has promised to revive its struggling economy following a campaign to crush a pro-democracy movement
WATCH: Biden vows U.S. commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday told visiting leaders from more than a dozen Pacific Island countries that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in their region and becoming a more collaborative partner as they face the “existential threat” of climate change. Watch...
