ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazel Dell, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Hazel Dell, WA
County
Clark County, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver PD runs in honor of Donald Sahota

Police officer Donald Sahota’s memory was a huge part of the Appletree Marathon earlier this month. For Bret Olson, it was an opportunity to do something to honor his friend, his fellow officer, at least one more time. For Holly Musser, it was one more way to connect with...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Violent Crime#Globe Lighting
oregontoday.net

Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28

On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
thereflector.com

Two people arrested in countywide vehicle prowls

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return stolen firearms and a laptop after arresting two people in connection to countywide vehicle prowls. On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests, but did not release the names of those arrested. The two were arrested in connection with vehicle prowls stretching from Camas to Battle Ground.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
kptv.com

Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they have found 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who was reported missing and in danger. In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours. But, Griffeth...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
VANCOUVER, WA
Forest Grove News Times

Beaverton man arrested for attempted murder in Cornelius

Investigators say the suspect assaulted someone with a beer bottle and stabbed another person.A Beaverton man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking two people at a home in Cornelius on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. Juan Manuel Contreras, 40, was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of South Cherry Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, after a stabbing was reported. They detained Manuel Contreras less than five minutes after arriving on scene, the agency said. Manuel Contreras was visiting the home and got into an argument with a woman, according to the Sheriff's Office. He allegedly assaulted another person with a beer bottle when he tried to intervene, then punched a different person and stabbed him when he also attempted to step in. The stabbing victim was reportedly stabbed in the arms and back. According to Oregon court records, Manuel Contreras pleaded guilty to menacing in a separate case earlier this year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy