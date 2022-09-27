Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
67-year-old man identified as Fairview shooting victim
The Multnomah County Sherriff's Office on Friday released the name of the man shot to death in Fairview Tuesday night.
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
Salem Police ID victim in search for deadly hit-run driver
The victim's name in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday has been revealed by Salem PD.
VIDEO: Suspect sought after Vancouver Mall strong-armed robbery
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver PD runs in honor of Donald Sahota
Police officer Donald Sahota’s memory was a huge part of the Appletree Marathon earlier this month. For Bret Olson, it was an opportunity to do something to honor his friend, his fellow officer, at least one more time. For Holly Musser, it was one more way to connect with...
Salem shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A shooting in Salem left one person with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night, authorities said.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
kptv.com
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
oregontoday.net
Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28
On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
1 dead in Fairview house shooting, suspect at large
The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead at a house in Fairview remains on the loose Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police arrest male who approached children at school bus stops
VANCOUVER – On Sept. 16, Vancouver Police were notified of a suspicious male who was reportedly talking with middle school-aged kids at a school bus stop in the area of NE 144th Avenue/Hearthwood Blvd. The male was offering the kids candy, inviting them to come over to his house...
thereflector.com
Two people arrested in countywide vehicle prowls
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return stolen firearms and a laptop after arresting two people in connection to countywide vehicle prowls. On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests, but did not release the names of those arrested. The two were arrested in connection with vehicle prowls stretching from Camas to Battle Ground.
KATU.com
Portland Police stop stolen vehicle; search turns up guns, cash, rainbow fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Officers from East Precinct stopped a stolen vehicle Tuesday night and inside was a treasure trove of weapons, cash, and drugs. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Malden Street. Police say the vehicle was taken at gunpoint...
kptv.com
Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they have found 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who was reported missing and in danger. In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours. But, Griffeth...
kptv.com
Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
Man shot in leg in Northeast Portland, no one in custody
A late-night shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday sent a man to the hospital, officials said.
Suspect sought after hit-run leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
A 66-year-old woman was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Salem on Wednesday, according to the Salem Police Department.
Beaverton man arrested for attempted murder in Cornelius
Investigators say the suspect assaulted someone with a beer bottle and stabbed another person.A Beaverton man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking two people at a home in Cornelius on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. Juan Manuel Contreras, 40, was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of South Cherry Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, after a stabbing was reported. They detained Manuel Contreras less than five minutes after arriving on scene, the agency said. Manuel Contreras was visiting the home and got into an argument with a woman, according to the Sheriff's Office. He allegedly assaulted another person with a beer bottle when he tried to intervene, then punched a different person and stabbed him when he also attempted to step in. The stabbing victim was reportedly stabbed in the arms and back. According to Oregon court records, Manuel Contreras pleaded guilty to menacing in a separate case earlier this year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
