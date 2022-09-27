Read full article on original website
Four Strategies for Reducing SaaS Security Threats
Big or small, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses continue to be a top target for cybercriminals. Because SaaS solutions are accessible around-the-clock and their systems store a variety of sensitive data, social engineering and data breaches are as prevalent as they are efficient. A SaaS company’s capacity to provide customers with uninterrupted service is crucial; therefore, a system failure (or, worse, a series of system failures) might be fatal.
Palo Alto Networks Chosen to Secure Cloud-Native 5G Networks in Canada
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by communications technology company TELUS to assist with securing one of the largest and fastest 5G networks in Canada. “Securing 5G requires a Zero Trust approach to protect all elements of the mobile network across key network interfaces,...
SteelCloud Announced a Top Cloud Security Solutions Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine
SteelCloud LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the “Top 10 Cloud Security Solutions Providers – 2022” by Enterprise Security Magazine. A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders including board members of Enterprise...
Horizon3.ai Promotes Global Partner-First Approach with Expansion of Partner Program
Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity firm focused on autonomous penetration testing, today announced it has expanded its partner program to include new rewards, incentives, training, and tools to help partners drive more recurring revenue. The mission of the Horizon3.ai Partner Program is to drive growth opportunities for partners and position them as trusted advisors for their clients. Leading this charge is Jennifer Lee, newly appointed Head of Channel Sales. In this role, Jennifer will be responsible for the strategy and execution of Horizon3.ai’s global channel program.
Arcion Unveils Agentless Change Data Capture for Azure, SQL Server, Oracle, SAP HANA, and MySQL
Arcion, creator of the only cloud-native, CDC-based data replication platform, today announced agentless change data capture (CDC) for all of its supported databases and applications. Enterprises can now replicate data in real time, at scale, with guaranteed delivery — but without the inherent performance issues, security concerns, and administrative burdens associated with the installation of proprietary software on database servers.
Latest Delinea Product Update Releases DevOps Security
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the latest release of DevOps Secrets Vault, its high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams. New enhancements include development support on the most recent Mac computers, and improved secrets management usability through automation, intended to reduce development time and increase visibility.
Four Best Approaches to Encryption Key Management
Enterprise key management may look complex, but it doesn’t have to be that challenging or intricate. Enterprises can use strong policy development, reliable access control, and centralized management to provide effective encryption key management in even the most complicated contexts. The usage of encryption is expanding throughout businesses of...
Forcepoint ONE Strengthens FedRAMP Authorization for CASB to include ZTNA and SWG to Offer a Single Security Service Edge platform
Global security leader Forcepoint announced that the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) has approved the Forcepoint ONE all-in-one cloud platform. FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that certifies that cloud-based software can be trusted to secure and accelerate cloud adoption for federal agencies. Forcepoint’s “Authorized” designation from FedRAMP indicates that Forcepoint ONE meets 325 security controls for NIST 800-53 compliance requirements.
Insight Strengthens Managed Security Service with New Extended Detection and Response Capabilities
Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, has expanded its managed security service with new extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities that help enterprises modernize and strengthen their security posture without adding overhead for internal IT teams. Insight Managed XDR is part of a...
Three Considerations for Aligning Organizational Structure to IT/OT Governance
There are at least three main aspects to consider when redesigning the organization, to create a strategy that allows organizations to reduce risk effectively. The majority of large businesses have made significant strides in risk reduction over the past few years by defining their operational technology (OT) governance strategies. Aside from technological advancements, the governance programs’ organizational structure and operational efficiency are the key success factors. The fundamental idea that organizational structure determines strategy is the most important.
81% of companies had a cloud security incident in the last year
Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today announced the findings of new research that evaluates the complexity of cloud environments and its impact on cybersecurity. The study found that 81% of organizations have experienced a cloud-related security incident over the last 12 months, with almost half (45%) suffering at least four incidents. The underlying issue for these security incidents is the dramatic increase in security and operational complexity connected with cloud deployments. And, since the organizations in this study currently host two fifths (41%) of their applications in the cloud but expect increase to 57% over the next 18 months, this complexity will continue to increase.
North Star Cyber Security becomes Cybaverse as it prepares to launch a new cyber security management platform, take on investment and build further services in 2023
North Star Cyber Security, an established cyber security consultancy and managed security services provider, is changing its legal name and brand to Cybaverse with immediate effect. It marks an inflexion point in the business which precedes the launch of a new cyber-security platform and significant targeted expansion in 2023. The...
SafePaaS, sponsor of Dallas Cybersecurity Conference, unveils extended Identity Governance and Security capabilities
SafePaaS, the leading provider of enterprise access governance, announces cutting-edge enhancements to its Policy-Based Access Controls management SaaS platform at the Dallas Cybersecurity Conference. SafePaaS customers have unmatched advantage to control all identity risks across the enterprise and all data sources including, cloud infrastructure, ERP, vertical applications, ITSM, databases, and servers to protect businesses from continued insider external and cyber threats.
ICS/OT Security Services Launched by GuidePoint Security
Virginia-based GuidePoint Security, a provider of cybersecurity consulting services (OT) is offering a number of services like Industrial control systems (ICS) and other operational technology. The new ICS security services include penetration testing, Security Program Review, and Security Architecture Review. The SPR service is intended to assist organizations in determining...
SaaS Data Was the Target of 51% of Ransomware Attacks in the Last 12 Months; More Than Half of These Attacks Were Successful
Odaseva, the leading enterprise data protection platform for Salesforce, today released the findings of a global survey that shows that organizations are largely unprepared for ransomware attacks on their data stored in SaaS platforms. Attacks on SaaS data are an increasingly common cybersecurity target, and they succeed in encrypting SaaS data half the time, leaving only half of the victims able to fully recover. Differentiating from other ransomware studies, the survey queried senior data professionals at large enterprises of 10,000 employees or more.
Seemplicity Continues North America Expansion with the Hiring of John Zilinskas as Vice President of Sales
the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, announced the appointment of John Zilinskas, a dynamic sales expert, as Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record of enterprise sales experience, John will lead Seemplicity’s sales efforts as they grow in North America. John...
Strategies to Reduce Attack Surface Areas
In today’s complex IT ecosystem and sophisticated malware, enterprises need to be vigilant in reducing the attack surface area to minimize the opportunities available to cybercriminals to exploit the business network. Businesses are exposed to various cyber threats and risks that CISOs need to address. It is crucial for...
Pathlock Strengthens SAP Capabilities with Buying of Grey Monarch
Pathlock, the leading provider of application security and controls automation for critical business applications, today announced the acquisition of Grey Monarch, a UK-based specialist SAP Partner dedicated to SAP Process Automation. The acquisition will strengthen Pathlock’s vision of providing the industry’s most complete 360-degree platform for application security and controls automation for the SAP ecosystem.
Private AI enters in France and uses artificial intelligence to anonymize personal data
Private AI, a Canadian provider of artificial intelligence solutions to automate the identification of personal data, is coming to France. Private AI leverages the latest natural language processing technologies to make privacy and GDPR compliance faster and more reliable. Patricia Thaine, Co-founder and CEO of Private AI says, “We realize the impossible marriage between AI and the protection of personal data.”
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
