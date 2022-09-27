ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
itsecuritywire.com

SafePaaS, sponsor of Dallas Cybersecurity Conference, unveils extended Identity Governance and Security capabilities

SafePaaS, the leading provider of enterprise access governance, announces cutting-edge enhancements to its Policy-Based Access Controls management SaaS platform at the Dallas Cybersecurity Conference. SafePaaS customers have unmatched advantage to control all identity risks across the enterprise and all data sources including, cloud infrastructure, ERP, vertical applications, ITSM, databases, and servers to protect businesses from continued insider external and cyber threats.
TECHNOLOGY
itsecuritywire.com

Auth0 Discovers No Vulnerability Following Source Code Breach

Auth0, which is owned by Okta, announced this week that it has not identified an intrusion into its environment, despite a third party claiming to be in possession of older source code repositories. When Okta was informed in late August that they had copies of specific Auth0 code repositories from...
COMPUTERS
itsecuritywire.com

Four Strategies for Reducing SaaS Security Threats

Big or small, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses continue to be a top target for cybercriminals. Because SaaS solutions are accessible around-the-clock and their systems store a variety of sensitive data, social engineering and data breaches are as prevalent as they are efficient. A SaaS company’s capacity to provide customers with uninterrupted service is crucial; therefore, a system failure (or, worse, a series of system failures) might be fatal.
TECHNOLOGY
itsecuritywire.com

North Star Cyber Security becomes Cybaverse as it prepares to launch a new cyber security management platform, take on investment and build further services in 2023

North Star Cyber Security, an established cyber security consultancy and managed security services provider, is changing its legal name and brand to Cybaverse with immediate effect. It marks an inflexion point in the business which precedes the launch of a new cyber-security platform and significant targeted expansion in 2023. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secure Coding#Webinar#Lifecycle#Roadmap#Coding Labs
itsecuritywire.com

ICS/OT Security Services Launched by GuidePoint Security

Virginia-based GuidePoint Security, a provider of cybersecurity consulting services (OT) is offering a number of services like Industrial control systems (ICS) and other operational technology. The new ICS security services include penetration testing, Security Program Review, and Security Architecture Review. The SPR service is intended to assist organizations in determining...
TECHNOLOGY
itsecuritywire.com

Strategies to Reduce Attack Surface Areas

In today’s complex IT ecosystem and sophisticated malware, enterprises need to be vigilant in reducing the attack surface area to minimize the opportunities available to cybercriminals to exploit the business network. Businesses are exposed to various cyber threats and risks that CISOs need to address. It is crucial for...
TECHNOLOGY
itsecuritywire.com

Four Best Approaches to Encryption Key Management

Enterprise key management may look complex, but it doesn’t have to be that challenging or intricate. Enterprises can use strong policy development, reliable access control, and centralized management to provide effective encryption key management in even the most complicated contexts. The usage of encryption is expanding throughout businesses of...
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

PolySwarm Presents Next-Generation Malware Intelligence Marketplace to Blockchain, Operating 100% on Mainnet to Combat Emerging Cybersecurity Threats

PolySwarm, a first-of-its-kind marketplace for malware intelligence, today announced it has moved all cybersecurity threat detection engines to its Mainnet. The malware intelligence provider is now transacting with its proprietary Nectar (NCT) tokens to unite a robust network of threat research experts such as Crowdstrike and SentinelOne with enterprise customers like Microsoft and Verizon that use the platform for protection from new and emerging online threats. In exchange for swiftly and accurately identifying threats, researchers in the PolySwarm network are rewarded with the NCT token, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is listed on Coinbase and other crypto exchanges.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
itsecuritywire.com

Kaiji Botnet Successor ‘Chaos’ Targets Linux and Windows Systems

The threat intelligence team at Lumen Technologies, Black Lotus Labs, has issued a warning about Chaos, the new variant of the Kaiji distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) botnet, which targets enterprises and large organizations. The Golang-based Kaiji malware emerged in early 2020, targeting Linux systems and internet of things (IoT) devices via...
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

Horizon3.ai Promotes Global Partner-First Approach with Expansion of Partner Program

Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity firm focused on autonomous penetration testing, today announced it has expanded its partner program to include new rewards, incentives, training, and tools to help partners drive more recurring revenue. The mission of the Horizon3.ai Partner Program is to drive growth opportunities for partners and position them as trusted advisors for their clients. Leading this charge is Jennifer Lee, newly appointed Head of Channel Sales. In this role, Jennifer will be responsible for the strategy and execution of Horizon3.ai’s global channel program.
BUSINESS
itsecuritywire.com

Businesses, Do You Feel Informed or Overwhelmed?

We need to take a step away from ‘cybersecurity’ and turn our attention to the concept of ‘Cyber Safety.’ This new mindset is based on real-time, accurate and relevant data on moving risks, and the process of making this accessible to all within the business. Accurate data leads to accurate decisions – not ones made in panic.
SMALL BUSINESS
itsecuritywire.com

1Kosmos Recognized SINET16 Innovator for Unifying Identity Proofing and Passwordless Authentication

1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The SINET16 companies are identified for delivering the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool...
BUSINESS
itsecuritywire.com

Safeguarding the Enterprise Against Social Engineering Attacks and Application Compromise

A crucial part of a strong defense is educating users against social engineering attacks, especially as digital applications become more prevalent. Even in the field of cybersecurity, the concept of social engineering is not new. Phishing scams alone have been around for decades, and attackers continue to develop innovative ways to trick victims into downloading files, clicking links, or giving personal information. Attacks like Business Email Compromise (BEC) built on this idea by allowing the attacker to access a valid email account and pretend to be the account owner.
TECHNOLOGY
itsecuritywire.com

Pathlock Strengthens SAP Capabilities with Buying of Grey Monarch

Pathlock, the leading provider of application security and controls automation for critical business applications, today announced the acquisition of Grey Monarch, a UK-based specialist SAP Partner dedicated to SAP Process Automation. The acquisition will strengthen Pathlock’s vision of providing the industry’s most complete 360-degree platform for application security and controls automation for the SAP ecosystem.
BUSINESS
itsecuritywire.com

Palo Alto Networks Chosen to Secure Cloud-Native 5G Networks in Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by communications technology company TELUS to assist with securing one of the largest and fastest 5G networks in Canada. “Securing 5G requires a Zero Trust approach to protect all elements of the mobile network across key network interfaces,...
WORLD
itsecuritywire.com

L2 Network Security Control Bypass Vulnerabilities Affect Numerous Cisco Products

This week, Cisco confirmed that bypass vulnerabilities in the Layer-2 (L2) network security controls affect tens of its enterprise routers and switches. By sending specially crafted packets that would cause a denial-of-service (DoS) or enable them to conduct a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack, an attacker can get around the security measures offered by these enterprise devices. The Ethernet encapsulation protocols’ L2 network security controls contained a total of four medium-severity security flaws, according to an advisory from the CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) at Carnegie Mellon University.
SOFTWARE
itsecuritywire.com

Ermetic Welcomes Security Executives from Alkami and Yelp to Advisory Board

Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, today announced that Anand Singh, SVP and CISO for Alkami Technology and Siddharth Reddy, Head of Security for Yelp have joined its Board of Advisors. Anand and Siddharth bring years of security expertise in fintech, healthcare, retail and online commerce technology to Ermetic. They join existing advisors Adrian Ludwig, CISO of Atlassian, Gerhard Eschelbeck, Former VP Security and Privacy Engineering at Google and Elie Abenmoha, Chief IT Security Officer for Publicis Groupe.
BUSINESS
itsecuritywire.com

81% of companies had a cloud security incident in the last year

Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today announced the findings of new research that evaluates the complexity of cloud environments and its impact on cybersecurity. The study found that 81% of organizations have experienced a cloud-related security incident over the last 12 months, with almost half (45%) suffering at least four incidents. The underlying issue for these security incidents is the dramatic increase in security and operational complexity connected with cloud deployments. And, since the organizations in this study currently host two fifths (41%) of their applications in the cloud but expect increase to 57% over the next 18 months, this complexity will continue to increase.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy