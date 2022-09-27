Read full article on original website
Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
Rochelle Park Police Nab Hackensack Driver With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Mag, Authorities Say
A repeat offender with a nearly 15-year criminal history is facing more serious charges after a Rochelle Park police stop turned up a ghost gun, authorities said. Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over Ricardo Clayton Huslin, 38, of Hackensack near the Ramada Inn on Passaic Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition
Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
NYC man arrested for fatal stabbing of NJ man
A New York City man was arrested on Thursday for the murder of a New Jersey man earlier that day, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
jcitytimes.com
Sheriff Arrests 21 Jersey City Residents in Warrant Sweep
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 21 Jersey City residents during a warrant sweep across Hudson County on Saturday. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets...
Cops search for thieves ripping off patrons at trendy Manhattan bars
Police are searching for two they believe are responsible for stealing bar patrons’ phones and wallets in Greenwich Village. The first incident took place around midnight on Aug. 26 at The Spaniard, a bar.
Woman Overdoses In Central Jersey, 2nd Woman Recovers: Police
A 49-year-old woman died from a possible drug overdose in Central Jersey, authorities said. The fatality occurred on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30 at a Red Roof Inn on New Durham Road in Edison, initial reports said. A second woman was disoriented when police arrived but is doing well, according to...
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
Fire displaces seven from home in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Seven people, including four adults and three children, have been displaced after...
hudsontv.com
Veteran Weehawken Deputy Police Chief Retires
Photo Credits: Facebook / Weehawken Government Page. Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner, the Township Council and Township Manager Gio Ahmad posted the following message on Facebook this afternoon following the retirement of Deputy Police Chief Jason Czomomor:. The Township of Weehawken would like to congratulate Deputy Chief Jason Czornomor on his...
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
nyspnews.com
Manhattan resident arrested for possessing ghost guns
New York, New York – On September 22, 2022, the SP Manhattan BCI and CTIU-South assisted the New York City Police Department with the arrest of Jose E. Rivera, age 47, of New York, New York for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree – a class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree – a class D felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm – a class E felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree – a class A misdemeanor.
Funeral scheduled for veteran EMS lieutenant who was stabbed to death
Funeral arrangements for Alison Russo-Elling, the 61-year-old FDNY EMT who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack in Queens on Thursday, have been scheduled for next week.
Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River
NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
Man shot in the head in Manhattan, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the head in Manhattan Friday evening, police said. Officers found the 41-year-old victim near West 144th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The NYPD launched an investigation. […]
Two Brooklyn Men Arrested For Stealing Close to $1 Million in Jewelry From Controversial Bishop
Earlier this summer, Bishop Lamor Whitehead was robbed during his sermon at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York. The incident was seen and captured on a live stream. Two of the thieves, who snatched close to $1 million worth of jewelry from the bishop, have been captured and arrested. One other man is still being sought.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
