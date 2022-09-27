ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition

Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Sheriff Arrests 21 Jersey City Residents in Warrant Sweep

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 21 Jersey City residents during a warrant sweep across Hudson County on Saturday. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Veteran Weehawken Deputy Police Chief Retires

Photo Credits: Facebook / Weehawken Government Page. Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner, the Township Council and Township Manager Gio Ahmad posted the following message on Facebook this afternoon following the retirement of Deputy Police Chief Jason Czomomor:. The Township of Weehawken would like to congratulate Deputy Chief Jason Czornomor on his...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
nyspnews.com

Manhattan resident arrested for possessing ghost guns

New York, New York – On September 22, 2022, the SP Manhattan BCI and CTIU-South assisted the New York City Police Department with the arrest of Jose E. Rivera, age 47, of New York, New York for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree – a class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree – a class D felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm – a class E felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree – a class A misdemeanor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Manhattan, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the head in Manhattan Friday evening, police said. Officers found the 41-year-old victim near West 144th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The NYPD launched an investigation. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ

