17 places have at least one violation. Ada County food service inspections Sept. 6-12
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|Arid Club — restaurant, 1137 W. River St., Boise
|6*, 8*
|Bao Boi, 370 S. 8th St., Boise
|8*, 22*
|Boise Pie Co. and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
|6*
|Cobby’s III, 6899 W. Overland Road, Boise
|6*, 8*, 28*
|Costa Vida, 1666 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
|6*, 28
|Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Ste 100, Boise
|10*
|Gi Gi’s Jams and Jellies, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
|10*, 16*
|Guang Zhou, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise
|15*, 20*, 22*, 28
|Guru Donuts, 1865 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise
|10*, 16*
|Happy Teriyaki, 6580 S. Federal Way, Boise
|18*, 23*
|Maverik, 6168 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
|6*, 8*
|Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road
|23*
|Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
|10*
|N.Y. Giant Pizza, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste 140, Boise
|9*, 10*
|Summerwind Elementary School, 3675 N. Jullion Way, Boise
|16*
|Walmart — bakery, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian
|10*
|Wendy’s, 3680 W. State St., Boise
|8*, 10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise
|Antojitos el Cabezazo, 340 N. Orchard St., Boise
|Big Lots, 100 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|Bishop Kelly High School — kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|Blue Cow, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise
|Boise Co-op Wine Shop, 915 N. 8th St., Boise
|Boise Pie, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
|Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise
|Cest Latte, 11223 Bodie River Loop, Nampa
|Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian
|Del Taco, 3101 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian
|Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise
|Dry Creek Mercantile, 2022 Special Events, Garden City
|Eazy Peazy Kitchen, 12672 N. 13th Ave., Garden City
Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian
|Freeze Dried Depot, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
|Green Acres, 1401 Shoreline Drive, Boise
|Heidi Rosa’s German Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
|Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise
|Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. McMillan Road, Meridian
|Joplin Elementary School, 12081 De Meyer St., Boise
|Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise
|Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange St., Boise
|Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian
|Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
|Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
|McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
|Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian
|Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian
|Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian
|Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
|Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise
|Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 392 E. Avalon St., Kuna
Open Table Boise, 2022 Special Events — 911 Remembrance, Garden City
|Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise
|Pizza Hut, 251 N. Avenue D, Kuna
|Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian
|Rebel Roast, 1867 N. Ryde Ave., Kuna
|Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
|Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise
|Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise
|Sophie’s Choice Design, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
|The Farmacy, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Unit 210, Meridian
|The Lifting Station, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
|Totally Toasted, 370 S. 8th St., Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1910 W. University Drive, BSU Student Union Building, Boise
|Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian
|Walmart — deli, grocery, meat, produce, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian
|Wendy’s, 8100 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|Yayas Cheese, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Eagle
|YoNuts, 8367 W. Franklin Road, Boise
