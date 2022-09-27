ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

17 places have at least one violation. Ada County food service inspections Sept. 6-12

By Michelle Jenkins
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Arid Club — restaurant, 1137 W. River St., Boise 6*, 8*
Bao Boi, 370 S. 8th St., Boise 8*, 22*
Boise Pie Co. and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise 6*
Cobby’s III, 6899 W. Overland Road, Boise 6*, 8*, 28*
Costa Vida, 1666 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise 6*, 28
Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Ste 100, Boise 10*
Gi Gi’s Jams and Jellies, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise 10*, 16*
Guang Zhou, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise 15*, 20*, 22*, 28
Guru Donuts, 1865 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise 10*, 16*
Happy Teriyaki, 6580 S. Federal Way, Boise 18*, 23*
Maverik, 6168 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise 6*, 8*
Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road 23*
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 10*
N.Y. Giant Pizza, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste 140, Boise 9*, 10*
Summerwind Elementary School, 3675 N. Jullion Way, Boise 16*
Walmart — bakery, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian 10*
Wendy’s, 3680 W. State St., Boise 8*, 10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise
Antojitos el Cabezazo, 340 N. Orchard St., Boise
Big Lots, 100 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Bishop Kelly High School — kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Blue Cow, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise
Boise Co-op Wine Shop, 915 N. 8th St., Boise
Boise Pie, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise
Cest Latte, 11223 Bodie River Loop, Nampa
Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian
Del Taco, 3101 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise
Dry Creek Mercantile, 2022 Special Events, Garden City
Eazy Peazy Kitchen, 12672 N. 13th Ave., Garden City

Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian

Freeze Dried Depot, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Green Acres, 1401 Shoreline Drive, Boise
Heidi Rosa’s German Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise
Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. McMillan Road, Meridian
Joplin Elementary School, 12081 De Meyer St., Boise
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange St., Boise
Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian
Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian
Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian
Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian
Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise
Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 392 E. Avalon St., Kuna

Open Table Boise, 2022 Special Events — 911 Remembrance, Garden City

Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise
Pizza Hut, 251 N. Avenue D, Kuna
Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian
Rebel Roast, 1867 N. Ryde Ave., Kuna
Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise
Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise
Sophie’s Choice Design, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
The Farmacy, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Unit 210, Meridian
The Lifting Station, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
Totally Toasted, 370 S. 8th St., Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1910 W. University Drive, BSU Student Union Building, Boise

Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian
Walmart — deli, grocery, meat, produce, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Wendy’s, 8100 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Yayas Cheese, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Eagle
YoNuts, 8367 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Comments / 0

