Yorktown, VA

WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Friday is Don Roberts Day in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With Friday being Don Roberts’ last day at WAVY after 33 years, we had one more surprise up our sleeve. Newport News Mayor McKinley Price declared Friday as Don Roberts Day in Don’s beloved city. Price made the surprise announcement just before...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg Police seek information regarding Colonial Williamsburg burglary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from Colonial Williamsburg.  On September 7, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive regarding a burglary incident. Approximately $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

No injuries after tree falls on school bus in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel are currently on the scene after they say a tree fell on a school bus in Newport News Friday afternoon. According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 3:45 p.m. on Maney Drive. A spokesperson with Newport News...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Rabid raccoon caught by Suffolk dog

The Suffolk Health Department received notice on Sept. 29 that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. A dog caught the raccoon, which tested positive. The dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 4 Full Show

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues into the fourth week of coverage. Many high school football games were moved up to Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian, and the forecast looks good for upcoming college games at ODU and CNU, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
NORFOLK, VA

