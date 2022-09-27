Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Palo Alto Networks Chosen to Secure Cloud-Native 5G Networks in Canada
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by communications technology company TELUS to assist with securing one of the largest and fastest 5G networks in Canada. “Securing 5G requires a Zero Trust approach to protect all elements of the mobile network across key network interfaces,...
itsecuritywire.com
SafePaaS, sponsor of Dallas Cybersecurity Conference, unveils extended Identity Governance and Security capabilities
SafePaaS, the leading provider of enterprise access governance, announces cutting-edge enhancements to its Policy-Based Access Controls management SaaS platform at the Dallas Cybersecurity Conference. SafePaaS customers have unmatched advantage to control all identity risks across the enterprise and all data sources including, cloud infrastructure, ERP, vertical applications, ITSM, databases, and servers to protect businesses from continued insider external and cyber threats.
itsecuritywire.com
Forcepoint ONE Strengthens FedRAMP Authorization for CASB to include ZTNA and SWG to Offer a Single Security Service Edge platform
Global security leader Forcepoint announced that the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) has approved the Forcepoint ONE all-in-one cloud platform. FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that certifies that cloud-based software can be trusted to secure and accelerate cloud adoption for federal agencies. Forcepoint’s “Authorized” designation from FedRAMP indicates that Forcepoint ONE meets 325 security controls for NIST 800-53 compliance requirements.
itsecuritywire.com
Latest Delinea Product Update Releases DevOps Security
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the latest release of DevOps Secrets Vault, its high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams. New enhancements include development support on the most recent Mac computers, and improved secrets management usability through automation, intended to reduce development time and increase visibility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
itsecuritywire.com
PolySwarm Presents Next-Generation Malware Intelligence Marketplace to Blockchain, Operating 100% on Mainnet to Combat Emerging Cybersecurity Threats
PolySwarm, a first-of-its-kind marketplace for malware intelligence, today announced it has moved all cybersecurity threat detection engines to its Mainnet. The malware intelligence provider is now transacting with its proprietary Nectar (NCT) tokens to unite a robust network of threat research experts such as Crowdstrike and SentinelOne with enterprise customers like Microsoft and Verizon that use the platform for protection from new and emerging online threats. In exchange for swiftly and accurately identifying threats, researchers in the PolySwarm network are rewarded with the NCT token, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is listed on Coinbase and other crypto exchanges.
itsecuritywire.com
ICS/OT Security Services Launched by GuidePoint Security
Virginia-based GuidePoint Security, a provider of cybersecurity consulting services (OT) is offering a number of services like Industrial control systems (ICS) and other operational technology. The new ICS security services include penetration testing, Security Program Review, and Security Architecture Review. The SPR service is intended to assist organizations in determining...
itsecuritywire.com
Insight Strengthens Managed Security Service with New Extended Detection and Response Capabilities
Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, has expanded its managed security service with new extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities that help enterprises modernize and strengthen their security posture without adding overhead for internal IT teams. Insight Managed XDR is part of a...
itsecuritywire.com
SteelCloud Announced a Top Cloud Security Solutions Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine
SteelCloud LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the “Top 10 Cloud Security Solutions Providers – 2022” by Enterprise Security Magazine. A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders including board members of Enterprise...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itsecuritywire.com
Kaiji Botnet Successor ‘Chaos’ Targets Linux and Windows Systems
The threat intelligence team at Lumen Technologies, Black Lotus Labs, has issued a warning about Chaos, the new variant of the Kaiji distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) botnet, which targets enterprises and large organizations. The Golang-based Kaiji malware emerged in early 2020, targeting Linux systems and internet of things (IoT) devices via...
itsecuritywire.com
How Data Risk Detection and Response Are Becoming Crucial Components of Cloud Security
With so many complex threats online, organizations need to be able to detect and respond to cloud breaches in a matter of minutes if they want to protect their mission-critical data. At a fundamental level, cloud security is data security. However, a lot of businesses are having trouble locating and...
itsecuritywire.com
Four Strategies for Reducing SaaS Security Threats
Big or small, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses continue to be a top target for cybercriminals. Because SaaS solutions are accessible around-the-clock and their systems store a variety of sensitive data, social engineering and data breaches are as prevalent as they are efficient. A SaaS company’s capacity to provide customers with uninterrupted service is crucial; therefore, a system failure (or, worse, a series of system failures) might be fatal.
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Reduce Attack Surface Areas
In today’s complex IT ecosystem and sophisticated malware, enterprises need to be vigilant in reducing the attack surface area to minimize the opportunities available to cybercriminals to exploit the business network. Businesses are exposed to various cyber threats and risks that CISOs need to address. It is crucial for...
itsecuritywire.com
Arcion Unveils Agentless Change Data Capture for Azure, SQL Server, Oracle, SAP HANA, and MySQL
Arcion, creator of the only cloud-native, CDC-based data replication platform, today announced agentless change data capture (CDC) for all of its supported databases and applications. Enterprises can now replicate data in real time, at scale, with guaranteed delivery — but without the inherent performance issues, security concerns, and administrative burdens associated with the installation of proprietary software on database servers.
itsecuritywire.com
Four Best Approaches to Encryption Key Management
Enterprise key management may look complex, but it doesn’t have to be that challenging or intricate. Enterprises can use strong policy development, reliable access control, and centralized management to provide effective encryption key management in even the most complicated contexts. The usage of encryption is expanding throughout businesses of...
itsecuritywire.com
Cloud Security Must be a Top Priority for Every C-Suite Leader
Business leaders need to put cloud security at the top of their priority list as companies move more of their data and apps to the cloud. Proactive measures, security as code, user-centric security, and C-suite involvement, are essential for protecting companies from emerging threats. Digitization is accelerating rapidly. But so...
itsecuritywire.com
Three Considerations for Aligning Organizational Structure to IT/OT Governance
There are at least three main aspects to consider when redesigning the organization, to create a strategy that allows organizations to reduce risk effectively. The majority of large businesses have made significant strides in risk reduction over the past few years by defining their operational technology (OT) governance strategies. Aside from technological advancements, the governance programs’ organizational structure and operational efficiency are the key success factors. The fundamental idea that organizational structure determines strategy is the most important.
itsecuritywire.com
Private AI enters in France and uses artificial intelligence to anonymize personal data
Private AI, a Canadian provider of artificial intelligence solutions to automate the identification of personal data, is coming to France. Private AI leverages the latest natural language processing technologies to make privacy and GDPR compliance faster and more reliable. Patricia Thaine, Co-founder and CEO of Private AI says, “We realize the impossible marriage between AI and the protection of personal data.”
itsecuritywire.com
Businesses, Do You Feel Informed or Overwhelmed?
We need to take a step away from ‘cybersecurity’ and turn our attention to the concept of ‘Cyber Safety.’ This new mindset is based on real-time, accurate and relevant data on moving risks, and the process of making this accessible to all within the business. Accurate data leads to accurate decisions – not ones made in panic.
itsecuritywire.com
81% of companies had a cloud security incident in the last year
Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today announced the findings of new research that evaluates the complexity of cloud environments and its impact on cybersecurity. The study found that 81% of organizations have experienced a cloud-related security incident over the last 12 months, with almost half (45%) suffering at least four incidents. The underlying issue for these security incidents is the dramatic increase in security and operational complexity connected with cloud deployments. And, since the organizations in this study currently host two fifths (41%) of their applications in the cloud but expect increase to 57% over the next 18 months, this complexity will continue to increase.
itsecuritywire.com
Ermetic Welcomes Security Executives from Alkami and Yelp to Advisory Board
Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, today announced that Anand Singh, SVP and CISO for Alkami Technology and Siddharth Reddy, Head of Security for Yelp have joined its Board of Advisors. Anand and Siddharth bring years of security expertise in fintech, healthcare, retail and online commerce technology to Ermetic. They join existing advisors Adrian Ludwig, CISO of Atlassian, Gerhard Eschelbeck, Former VP Security and Privacy Engineering at Google and Elie Abenmoha, Chief IT Security Officer for Publicis Groupe.
Comments / 0