PolySwarm, a first-of-its-kind marketplace for malware intelligence, today announced it has moved all cybersecurity threat detection engines to its Mainnet. The malware intelligence provider is now transacting with its proprietary Nectar (NCT) tokens to unite a robust network of threat research experts such as Crowdstrike and SentinelOne with enterprise customers like Microsoft and Verizon that use the platform for protection from new and emerging online threats. In exchange for swiftly and accurately identifying threats, researchers in the PolySwarm network are rewarded with the NCT token, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is listed on Coinbase and other crypto exchanges.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO