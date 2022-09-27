Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today announced the findings of new research that evaluates the complexity of cloud environments and its impact on cybersecurity. The study found that 81% of organizations have experienced a cloud-related security incident over the last 12 months, with almost half (45%) suffering at least four incidents. The underlying issue for these security incidents is the dramatic increase in security and operational complexity connected with cloud deployments. And, since the organizations in this study currently host two fifths (41%) of their applications in the cloud but expect increase to 57% over the next 18 months, this complexity will continue to increase.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO