Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
SaaS Data Was the Target of 51% of Ransomware Attacks in the Last 12 Months; More Than Half of These Attacks Were Successful
Odaseva, the leading enterprise data protection platform for Salesforce, today released the findings of a global survey that shows that organizations are largely unprepared for ransomware attacks on their data stored in SaaS platforms. Attacks on SaaS data are an increasingly common cybersecurity target, and they succeed in encrypting SaaS data half the time, leaving only half of the victims able to fully recover. Differentiating from other ransomware studies, the survey queried senior data professionals at large enterprises of 10,000 employees or more.
itsecuritywire.com
Ways to Minimize the Financial Impact of Cyber-Attacks
A recent report by Kroll published in 2022 titled “Cyber Risk and CFOs: Over-Confidence is Costly” suggest that nearly 79% of the survey respondents were victims of at least one security incident that resulted in data or financial loss in the last 18 months. The study also highlights that approximately 71% of them suffered from more than USD 5 million in financial losses arising due to these cyber-attacks.
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
itsecuritywire.com
L2 Network Security Control Bypass Vulnerabilities Affect Numerous Cisco Products
This week, Cisco confirmed that bypass vulnerabilities in the Layer-2 (L2) network security controls affect tens of its enterprise routers and switches. By sending specially crafted packets that would cause a denial-of-service (DoS) or enable them to conduct a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack, an attacker can get around the security measures offered by these enterprise devices. The Ethernet encapsulation protocols’ L2 network security controls contained a total of four medium-severity security flaws, according to an advisory from the CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) at Carnegie Mellon University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
itsecuritywire.com
How Data Risk Detection and Response Are Becoming Crucial Components of Cloud Security
With so many complex threats online, organizations need to be able to detect and respond to cloud breaches in a matter of minutes if they want to protect their mission-critical data. At a fundamental level, cloud security is data security. However, a lot of businesses are having trouble locating and...
itsecuritywire.com
Four Strategies for Reducing SaaS Security Threats
Big or small, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses continue to be a top target for cybercriminals. Because SaaS solutions are accessible around-the-clock and their systems store a variety of sensitive data, social engineering and data breaches are as prevalent as they are efficient. A SaaS company’s capacity to provide customers with uninterrupted service is crucial; therefore, a system failure (or, worse, a series of system failures) might be fatal.
itsecuritywire.com
81% of companies had a cloud security incident in the last year
Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today announced the findings of new research that evaluates the complexity of cloud environments and its impact on cybersecurity. The study found that 81% of organizations have experienced a cloud-related security incident over the last 12 months, with almost half (45%) suffering at least four incidents. The underlying issue for these security incidents is the dramatic increase in security and operational complexity connected with cloud deployments. And, since the organizations in this study currently host two fifths (41%) of their applications in the cloud but expect increase to 57% over the next 18 months, this complexity will continue to increase.
itsecuritywire.com
Strategies to Reduce Attack Surface Areas
In today’s complex IT ecosystem and sophisticated malware, enterprises need to be vigilant in reducing the attack surface area to minimize the opportunities available to cybercriminals to exploit the business network. Businesses are exposed to various cyber threats and risks that CISOs need to address. It is crucial for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itsecuritywire.com
Forcepoint ONE Strengthens FedRAMP Authorization for CASB to include ZTNA and SWG to Offer a Single Security Service Edge platform
Global security leader Forcepoint announced that the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) has approved the Forcepoint ONE all-in-one cloud platform. FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that certifies that cloud-based software can be trusted to secure and accelerate cloud adoption for federal agencies. Forcepoint’s “Authorized” designation from FedRAMP indicates that Forcepoint ONE meets 325 security controls for NIST 800-53 compliance requirements.
itsecuritywire.com
Arcion Unveils Agentless Change Data Capture for Azure, SQL Server, Oracle, SAP HANA, and MySQL
Arcion, creator of the only cloud-native, CDC-based data replication platform, today announced agentless change data capture (CDC) for all of its supported databases and applications. Enterprises can now replicate data in real time, at scale, with guaranteed delivery — but without the inherent performance issues, security concerns, and administrative burdens associated with the installation of proprietary software on database servers.
itsecuritywire.com
Private AI enters in France and uses artificial intelligence to anonymize personal data
Private AI, a Canadian provider of artificial intelligence solutions to automate the identification of personal data, is coming to France. Private AI leverages the latest natural language processing technologies to make privacy and GDPR compliance faster and more reliable. Patricia Thaine, Co-founder and CEO of Private AI says, “We realize the impossible marriage between AI and the protection of personal data.”
itsecuritywire.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Samsung Over Recent Data Breaches
Two Samsung customers, who are being represented by Clarkson Law Firm, have filed a class action lawsuit against the electronics maker for the two data breaches it experienced in 2022. According to the 43-page complaint submitted to the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California, Samsung gathered user...
Comments / 0