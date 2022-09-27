Read full article on original website
Don Potter
3d ago
Mr. Thompson should never walk free ever again. At least he is alive. I don't care if he was 18 or of he had changed his attitude. Thompson killed a man for $30 and some pizza. Thompson values no one's life except for his.
Tony Wheeler
3d ago
Who the hell does he think he is my opinion he lost his right when he took a life
Related
Murder case against Flint rapper delayed as he remains in federal custody
FLINT, MI – The case of a Flint rapper charged with 16 felonies, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, has been delayed for the second time in a month because he remains in federal custody in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Clifton Eugene Terry, otherwise known as...
Man charged with threatening GM plant in Flint rearrested for separate gun charges while out on bond
An former GM employee who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a company plant in Flint was out on bond when police arrested him again on separate gun charges.
Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
abc12.com
28-year-old accused of robbing Bridgeport convenience store at gunpoint
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-yeaer-old man from Bridgeport is accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday. The armed robbery was reported around 1:35 a.m. at Damore's Party Store in the 4400 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a man walked in the store, displayed a gun that appeared real and demanded money.
fox2detroit.com
2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
Saginaw man gets decades in prison for shooting man in his face
SAGINAW, MI — Early one spring morning in 2021, a Saginaw man was sleeping on his cousin’s couch when another man barged in, armed with a gun. The intruder shot the man once his face before fleeing, later selling the gun to someone else. As a result, the...
Saginaw man gets jail credit for involvement in fatal shooting jury said was not murder
SAGINAW, MI — Charged with murder along with his younger brother stemming from the fatal shooting of a man on a Saginaw street, Johnnie L. Jackson III opted to take a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. In exchange for the dismissal of the open...
The Oakland Press
Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges
A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency
FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
Pontiac man denied bond, charged with open murder in stabbing death
PONTIAC, MI -- A 62-year-old Pontiac man is being held at the Oakland County Jail without bond after he was arraigned on a charge of open murder Tuesday in 50th District Court. According to WDIV-Detroit, Maurice Rushton was arrested at his home roughly 30 minutes after he allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler of Waterford Township.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
WNEM
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond
GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
WNEM
Police: Stolen firearm recovered from backpack after stabbing at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A stolen firearm was recovered from the backpack of a student after a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Sept. 22. The stabbing resulted in the injuries of two 17-year-old students, and the arrest of 18-year-old Louie Miller Jr., who is also a student at the high school.
Detroit News
Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery
Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
Man to serve at least a decade in prison for fatal Flint Township shooting
FLINT, MI – The man convicted of killing 21-year-old Jacari ‘Cari’ Roberts outside a Flint Township apartment complex in June 2021 was sentenced to prison Tuesday for the crime. Ziare Jauti Thomas appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm Tuesday, Sept. 27, and was sentenced to...
Detroit man faces several charges for allegedly carjacking 95-year-old woman, droving off with her inside
A 24-year-old man was charged in Wayne County Thursday morning with five counts after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging a 95-year-old woman and took off with her still sitting in the car.
Flint man sent to prison in Christmas Eve crash that killed 2
FLINT, MI – A Flint man will serve at least a decade in prison for causing a crash that killed two people on Christmas Eve in 2018. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm on Tuesday, Sept. 28, sentenced 26-year-old Lorenzo Jackson to a minimum of 10 to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder.
Judge sets date for retrial of Flint water crisis case that ended with hung jury
FLINT, MI — A federal judge who presided over a bellwether Flint water crisis trial that ended with a hung jury in August has set the schedule for a retrial in 2023. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy published the schedule in an order filed Thursday, Sept. 29, targeting Feb. 22 as the first day of jury selection in the retrial at the federal courthouse in Ann Arbor.
