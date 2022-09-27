ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 10

Don Potter
3d ago

Mr. Thompson should never walk free ever again. At least he is alive. I don't care if he was 18 or of he had changed his attitude. Thompson killed a man for $30 and some pizza. Thompson values no one's life except for his.

Reply
10
Tony Wheeler
3d ago

Who the hell does he think he is my opinion he lost his right when he took a life

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

28-year-old accused of robbing Bridgeport convenience store at gunpoint

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-yeaer-old man from Bridgeport is accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday. The armed robbery was reported around 1:35 a.m. at Damore's Party Store in the 4400 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a man walked in the store, displayed a gun that appeared real and demanded money.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Sentencing#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Cottage Inn Pizza De
The Oakland Press

Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges

A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency

FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun

SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
The Ann Arbor News

Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond

GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
WARREN, MI
MLive

Judge sets date for retrial of Flint water crisis case that ended with hung jury

FLINT, MI — A federal judge who presided over a bellwether Flint water crisis trial that ended with a hung jury in August has set the schedule for a retrial in 2023. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy published the schedule in an order filed Thursday, Sept. 29, targeting Feb. 22 as the first day of jury selection in the retrial at the federal courthouse in Ann Arbor.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
21K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy