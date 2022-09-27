ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 Minutes

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

The sequel will be the second-longest title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind 'Avengers: Endgame,' but it's notably shorter than DC's 2022 'The Batman,' which ran nearly three hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AP3Yo_0iCUWI1B00
Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Courtesy of Marvel Studios
Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sports a running time of two hours and 41 minutes, according to major theater chains that have started posting information about the movie on their websites. Disney later confirmed the running time.

The film joins the pantheon of Hollywood studio superhero pics with hefty running times and will be the second-longest of any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind Avengers: Endgame. It is 26 minutes longer than the groundbreaking Black Panther (2:15).

The fourth Avengers film ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, with $2.79 billion in ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation.

The Black Panther sequel won’t be the longest superhero flick of 2022. Earlier this year, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, from rival DC, came in at two hours and 56 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, as with any movie.

Audiences don’t seem to be put off; like Avengers: Endgame, The Batman prospered, grossing $770.8 million despite the lingering impact of the pandemic.

Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice League at four hours and two minutes, although the director’s cut never played in cinemas. (The version released on the big screen was a tidy two hours.)

The running time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters Nov. 11, was spotted by The Direct when the time popped up on websites for Cineplex and Regal Cinemas. A movie’s running time is revealed when receiving a rating (Wakanda Forever sports a PG-13).

The runtime was needed to capture the movie’s sweeping scope, which includes portions in Wakanda, the West and the aquatic world inhabited by the antagonist, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) — while also telling the emotional story of the loss of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

A slew of movies released during the pandemic have had a running time longer than two hours and 30 minutes, which automatically shaves off one show a day. No Time to Die (2:43) was the longest installment in the James Bond franchise, while Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Chloé Zhao’s Eternals were both two hours and 36 minutes long. Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci was two hours and 38 minutes, and his The Last Duel came in at two hours and 32 minutes.

Major exceptions include Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick (2:11) and Sony and Marvel’s blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home (2:28), if only by a slim margin in terms of the latter. Both movies were megahits globally, earning $1.47 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively.

Among past superhero films, the longest of Christopher Nolan’s Batman films was The Dark Knight Rises (2:44).

On the Marvel side, Eternals (2:36) was previously the second-longest behind Avengers: Endgame. The Avengers was two hours and 23 minutes, while Avengers: Infinity War was two hours and 29 minutes.

Cinemablend

Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans

Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Walt Disney’s Granddaughter’s Candid Take On The Online Response To The Diverse Casting In The Studio’s Films

Of the upcoming Disney movies, two of the most anticipated and talked about are the live-action remakes of The Little Mermaid and Snow White. In both movies, Disney has cast women of color in the title roles. Halle Bailey, a Black actress and singer, will play Ariel, and Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress known for her role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will play Snow White. Many have criticized this casting because they are women of color playing parts that were originally portrayed as white women. Now, Abigail Disney, Walt Disney’s granddaughter, is getting candid about how she feels about the casting.
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
