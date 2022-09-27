ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
Study Ranks New York as the Fifth Friendliest State for Drivers

A recent Forbes study ranked New York as the fifth friendliest state for drivers, surprising just about everybody who has ever driven here. Now I don't want to get into it with Forbes, but are we sure? Because I've spent well over 100 hours sitting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on my way out of New York. And I can tell you for a fact that I've never had a friendly experience on that road.
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!

New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
Small On The Map, Big On The Fun! The 10 Best Small Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country’s Top 100

The decision between colleges is one of the most important decisions a person, and a family, has to make. You have to weigh a number of important factors: academic rigor, reputation, living conditions, and of course, the price of tuition, when deciding which university is best for you. You can speak with alumni, you can go on tours, and you can do hours worth of research, but ultimately, you'll have to make your final choice.
Warning: New Scam In New York Is Targeting Students

New York officials are warning New Yorkers about a new scam. Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the recent student debt relief plan. Hochul Warns New Yorks About Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Relief. These scammers are really trying...
New Yorkers Should Be Warned About This Dangerous New TikTok Trend

The FDA is warning New Yorkers and Americans everywhere about a dangerous new TikTok challenge. Presumably from the same minds that thought eating Tide Pods was a good idea, "NyQuil Chicken" is the latest viral TikTok trend that has parents and medical professionals on alert. Quite simply, it's the act of cooking chicken in NyQuil cough syrup, or similar over-the-counter cold medication, and eating it.
