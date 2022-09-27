Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO
Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the New York Stock Exchange is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company...
CARS・
Joby Aviation Can't Hit Production Targets on Time, According to Short Sellers' Report
Joby Aviation is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), and has told shareholders it will use them to offer an Uber-like "air taxi" service by the end of 2024. The company presented a rosy view of its production capacity and timeline to investors ahead of a SPAC deal...
Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day
Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
