Read full article on original website
Related
nevadacurrent.com
Food bank gets 600 lbs. of tomatoes from NV farm — more to come thanks to food program
Last week, Nevada farmer Rodney Mehring delivered 600 pounds of locally grown tomatoes to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the only food bank in Southern Nevada. The small family-owned farm in Lincoln County—Blue Lizard Farm—was able to provide produce to food insecure families in Las Vegas thanks to a bill passed last year that uses state funds to buy food grown and produced in Nevada for distribution to local food banks.
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in Nevada
A major off-price retail chain recently announced that they plan to open another new store in Nevada. Read on to learn more. Nordstrom Rack, the discount arm of the Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. chain, recently announced that they are planning to open another new store location in Nevada in the spring of 2023.
pvtimes.com
Tax breaks to lure up to 51 jobs to Pahrump in coming years
Five companies are expected to bring at least 126 jobs and $113.2 million in capital investments to Nevada over the next two years using tax incentives provided by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The companies include one Pahrump-based firm that plans to hire eight workers at more than...
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
mobileworldlive.com
MWC North America to stay in Las Vegas until 2024
LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2022: The GSMA reached an agreement to keep its MWC North America series in the city of Las Vegas until at least 2024, as the doors officially opened for this year’s event. In a statement announcing the key findings from its latest Mobile Economy...
963kklz.com
New CCSD Grading System Comes Under Fire
If you have a child enrolled in a Clark County School District class, you may be one of the many parents or teachers who are not happy with the new CCSD grading system. According to reporter Kim Passoth on Fox5Vegas.com, the new grading system took effect in August of 2021. According to CCSD representatives, the goal of the new system is to make it “equal, remove behavior from the grading process, and give students the chance for reassessment.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Interactive haunt experience to open at Tivoli Village this Halloween season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new interactive haunt experience is set to open its doors at Tivoli Village this Halloween season. According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed “Fear Factory Las Vegas,” celebrates “all things monsters, macabre, and more!”. Organizers of Fear Factory Las Vegas...
Is there another grasshopper invasion brewing in the valley?
There have been reports of an increased grasshopper presence which has many worried we’re in for another round, similar to the grasshopper invasion of 2019.
8newsnow.com
Animal shelters across Las Vegas feeling overwhelmed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After 8 admissions employees left their job at the Animal Foundation, the CEO. Hilarie Grey said it can be a stressful job for their workers. Overcrowding is a big issue not only for the Animal Foundation but for other shelters across the country as well. The...
nevadacurrent.com
Animal Foundation CEO pleads for community’s help to ease overcrowding
One day after its admissions staff quit, Animal Foundation Las Vegas CEO Hilarie Grey held a news conference issuing an urgent plea for foster homes to alleviate crowding. Those interested should visit the shelter in person from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. In an email Sunday to TAF, eight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Animal Foundation COO says prior warnings at shelter fell on deaf ears
A 23-page report written by the former COO of the Animal Foundation detailed a toxic environment where animals and staff alike were, and are, suffering.
Fox5 KVVU
Video of bighorn sheep rescue at Lake Mead viewed over 20M times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this summer, a couple boating on Lake Mead jumped into action to help a bighorn sheep that was stuck in mud. The video has since gone viral on social media. On July 16, Kelly Goshorn and her husband went boating on Lake Mead and...
The Animal Foundation asks Las Vegas community to foster pets
The Animal Foundation put out a call for Las Vegans to foster animals to free up space after capacity reached a "critical point." This comes amid increased scrutiny over how the shelter is run.
Fox5 KVVU
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens pumpkin patch for season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who have been longing for a taste of fall are in for a treat. The beloved Gilcrease Orchard in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley says it has opened its popular pumpkin patch for the season. According to a post from the orchard on...
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
Third dolphin dies at Mirage facility since April, Strip property says
For the third time since April, a dolphin at the Mirage's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat has died, the Strip property said Sunday.
963kklz.com
New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters
Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
Comments / 0