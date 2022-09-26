Suicide Prevention and Awareness Resources: All month, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members are uniting to promote suicide prevention awareness. Follow this link for more information, training and resources from the state of Utah. See the attached flyer to learn more about the new 988 suicide prevention and mental health lifeline where certified crisis workers are on call 24/7/365 to help. This link is the hope squad resource page that has information for parents who may need help with their own mental health or that of their children. Follow this link to learn more about increasing your resilience and fostering resilience in your family.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO