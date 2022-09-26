Read full article on original website
Mrs. Terry's Kindergarten TERM 1 SEP Conferences
Mrs. Terry will be holding Term 1 SEP Conferences on Wednesday, October 5th and Thursday, Oct. 6th. Please click the link HERE to sign up. Thank you!
Friday Spirit Day
Each Friday is Spirit Day at Wilson Elementary. We would love to see all students wear green each Friday. Pictured: Mrs. Rowley's Class.
Lessons with Mrs. J
Yesterday in the Panther Den, Mrs. J taught our students about RECOGNIZING, UNDERSTANDING, LABELING, EXPRESSING and REGULATING our emotions. Students got to “pin the emotion on the color” (instead of pin the tail on the donkey). Park Panthers will spend all year learning to be emotional detectives by practicing curiosity. Ask your student what the colors mean?!?
Leadership Day Board & News Board
Today while you are at SEP’s, take a look at the Leadership Day board down the 1st Grade/Kindergarten hall and see if you have a picture on the board! Thanks for supporting Leadership Day! There’s also a News Worthy Board in the Main Hall.
Thanksgiving Point Tulips Journey North Outreach
Our 3rd-grade students are learning about life cycles. They had fun with presenters from Thanksgiving Point learning about science, plants, and bugs!
Captains Academy
Nebo School District has a fantastic tradition that they have been doing for man, many years. That tradition is called Captain's Academy. This is an opportunity for those that have been chosen as Captain's and leaders of their teams or groups to meet together to learn about being a leader and learn from some of the leaders that we have in our High schools and Jr. High Schools.
What's Up Wednesday!
Today we had a STEM field trip. Students had the opportunity to experience hands-on activities about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics! This field trip helped kick off our 30 days of STEM happening right now at SFJHS.
The Marriage of Q and U
First graders learned about the sound of Q. When Mr. Q married Miss U, they became inseparable. Bound together through reading and spelling, forever and ever!
Second Grade Fun Friday
Our second graders have been working hard and enjoyed a fun Friday activity with water and activities! Way to go Second Graders!
SaJHS News 09/27
Suicide Prevention and Awareness Resources: All month, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members are uniting to promote suicide prevention awareness. Follow this link for more information, training and resources from the state of Utah. See the attached flyer to learn more about the new 988 suicide prevention and mental health lifeline where certified crisis workers are on call 24/7/365 to help. This link is the hope squad resource page that has information for parents who may need help with their own mental health or that of their children. Follow this link to learn more about increasing your resilience and fostering resilience in your family.
Chalk Art Competition
Thanks to all the students who participated in our chalk art activity last week. Mrs. Flake's and Mrs. Anderson's advisory classes won the competition, but there were many fantastic pieces of chalk art. Click this article to see some of the fun entries.
FAFSA Night
We are so excited to have Utah College Application Week next week! One of the amazing opportunities we have is FAFSA Night here at our school. It will be held on Wednesday, October 5th, at 5:30 PM in our Library. Don't miss out on having experts in the building to help you through this process!
Unexpected Literary Lovers Reunion
You never know who you might run into in our larger community. One of our science teachers, Mr. Wright, was delighted to come across some of our PJHS students at a recent expo where famed science fiction author Todd McCaffrey was signing books. We love the varied interests of our students and staff members here at PJHS!
