The Detroit Free Press

Bruce Springsteen embraces Detroit music classics on Motown-heavy covers album

Acknowledging his debt to Motown and other consequential soul music, Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of "Only the Strong Survive," an album of classic cover songs. Works popularized by the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Commodores, Jimmy Ruffin and Frank Wilson are among the songs tackled by Springsteen on the forthcoming album, due Nov. 11 on Columbia Records.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Soul Covers Album with Lead Single

Bruce Springsteen has been at it for over fifty years. As one of the originators of Heartland Rock, The Boss has become more than just a rock star. He and his music are cultural touchstones. So, far Springsteen has added to the soundtrack of America with 20 studio albums. Earlier today, he announced his 21st album.
MUSIC
wfit.org

The Dropkick Murphys put their spin on Woody Guthrie lyrics in new album

A new album from Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys drops on Friday. “This Machine Still Kills Fascists” takes its name from a phrase American singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie once had painted on his guitars. It’s not the only way the band incorporates Woody Guthrie into their new album: They...
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful

It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
CELEBRITIES
Terry Mansfield

Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues

Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′

When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
ROCK MUSIC
The Boot

Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
MUSIC
Kevin Alexander

Classic Rewind: Steely Dan’s Aja

Steely Dan's Aja record. The classic album recently turned 45.Hideki Fujii. 1989: A kid picks up a copy of De La Soul’s “3 Feet High And Rising.” He comes for “Me Myself and I” but stays for “Eye Know,” in love with the samples used. The kid rarely gets past this track after that. It’s the first of countless play/rewind/play cycles until the tape wears out.
Hypebae

Sam Smith Drops New Music Video for "Unholy"

Sam Smith is coming out with new music — and soon, as the British singer teased their latest music video for “Unholy” on Instagram this Thursday, featuring Kim Petras. Captured by Italian-Canadian film director Floria Sigismondi, the German singer-songwriter and Smith are the ringleaders of a BDSM-esque Moulin Rouge-like circus. Opulent, crystal-covered bodysuits are as abundant as the sultry moving bodies in the upcoming short film.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
