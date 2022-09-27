Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen embraces Detroit music classics on Motown-heavy covers album
Acknowledging his debt to Motown and other consequential soul music, Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of "Only the Strong Survive," an album of classic cover songs. Works popularized by the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Commodores, Jimmy Ruffin and Frank Wilson are among the songs tackled by Springsteen on the forthcoming album, due Nov. 11 on Columbia Records.
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Soul Covers Album with Lead Single
Bruce Springsteen has been at it for over fifty years. As one of the originators of Heartland Rock, The Boss has become more than just a rock star. He and his music are cultural touchstones. So, far Springsteen has added to the soundtrack of America with 20 studio albums. Earlier today, he announced his 21st album.
The Dropkick Murphys put their spin on Woody Guthrie lyrics in new album
A new album from Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys drops on Friday. “This Machine Still Kills Fascists” takes its name from a phrase American singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie once had painted on his guitars. It’s not the only way the band incorporates Woody Guthrie into their new album: They...
Marcus King on raiding Dan Auerbach’s fuzz museum, soul singer solos, and chicken pickin’ hoedowns with Brent Hinds and Matt Pike
The South Carolinian phenom's new album Young Blood is a tour-de-force of blues-rock and soul, and vintage gear to make it all “sound like a tattoo gun”. If you’re looking for the most sizzling fuzz tones in modern blues, you’ll definitely want to be keeping an eye on Marcus King.
Doobie Brothers Drummer and Cofounder John Hartman Dead at 72: 'A Wild Spirit,' Band Says
John Hartman, a cofounder of the Doobie Brothers and the California rock band's original drummer, has died. He was 72. On Thursday, the band announced Hartman's death in posts on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts, where they complimented him as "a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman" and offered condolences to his family.
‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful
It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands First-Ever No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart
After landing his highest-ever U.K. chart position at No. 2 for the new album Patient Number 9, it turns out Ozzy Osbourne has completely dominated stateside as well, hitting No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and ascending to No. 1 on seven total Billboard charts, including a first-ever on the Top Album Sales chart.
Classic Rewind: Steely Dan’s Aja
Steely Dan's Aja record. The classic album recently turned 45.Hideki Fujii. 1989: A kid picks up a copy of De La Soul’s “3 Feet High And Rising.” He comes for “Me Myself and I” but stays for “Eye Know,” in love with the samples used. The kid rarely gets past this track after that. It’s the first of countless play/rewind/play cycles until the tape wears out.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Wrote Marianne Faithfull’s Biggest Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards wrote one of Marianne Faithfull's most famous songs after receiving advice from their producer.
David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ to receive deluxe reissue containing dozens of unreleased tracks and demos
David Bowie‘s fourth studio album, ‘Hunky Dory’, will be released as a deluxe reissue that will include unreleased home demos, live recordings and other rarities from that era. ‘Divine Symmetry (An Alternate Journey Through Hunky Dory)’ is set to arrive on November 25 via Parlophone and will,...
Sam Smith Drops New Music Video for "Unholy"
Sam Smith is coming out with new music — and soon, as the British singer teased their latest music video for “Unholy” on Instagram this Thursday, featuring Kim Petras. Captured by Italian-Canadian film director Floria Sigismondi, the German singer-songwriter and Smith are the ringleaders of a BDSM-esque Moulin Rouge-like circus. Opulent, crystal-covered bodysuits are as abundant as the sultry moving bodies in the upcoming short film.
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
ASCAP Foundation Launches Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award for Emerging Songwriters
The ASCAP Foundation has established a new award to honor songwriters Alan and Marilyn Bergman, whose most famous songs include “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “The Way We Were” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.”. The ASCAP Foundation Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award...
Margo Price Tells a ‘Love Story of Music, Collaboration, and Struggle’ in New Memoir
Tough-as-nails country-Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price has never shied away from speaking her truth through music. But, now, she is bearing her soul in a new way as she makes her literary debut. The musician is set to release Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir on Oct. 4. It will be...
Watch the trailer for a new docuseries about music producer and murderer Phil Spector
A new documentary series about the famed music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector will hit screens this November, telling the story of the murder of Lana Clarkson and Spector’s conviction. Spector, a four-part Showtime series directed by Sheena M Joyce and Don Argott and featuring music by Imagine...
