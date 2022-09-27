Read full article on original website
More details, please, on Michigan Parents Council appointees
I gave my journalism students an assignment to use the internet to discover information about public people. One was Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero. We looked for his residence, his spouse, her occupation, the number of children he had, their schools. The information was right there on the internet. My students...
Lawmakers could change certification to ease paramedic shortage
LANSING – Paramedics and emergency personnel are sharply divided over a plan that addresses the shortage of Michigan paramedics by creating a statewide certification program that would deviate from the national accreditation program. A bill sponsored by Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond, would allow the state to make its own...
Norm Shinkle
Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: There. is no party registration in Michigan. Please share all your social media accounts - facebook. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. Answer: To help that family living from...
Monica M. Del Castillo
EDITOR'S NOTE: Ms. Del Castillo opted not to respond to the City Pulse candidate survey, opting instead to provide a biography. I was appointed to the Haslett School Board 1 ½ years ago and I’m running to finish out the 2- year term. I have a passion for education and kids! I’m a retired mental health counselor from.
Mary Polverento
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Trustee, Haslett Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: molly5241@gmail.com; (517) 881-1234. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: No party affiliation. Please share all your social media accounts:. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067821336524. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1....
