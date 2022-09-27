ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
Hudson Valley Post

6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour

Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Hudson Valley Business Wins “Top Workplace Award”

Having a healthy work environment plays a part in our overall happiness. From supportive co-workers to having an understanding leader and most importantly, work that is rewarding is important. A popular Hudson Valley business wins "Top Workplace Award". It may be a running joke between my friends, family and I...
ECONOMY
territorysupply.com

The Top 10 Best Hikes in Upstate New York

So you’re planning a hiking trip in Upstate New York?. Your first step is likely going to be deciding where exactly in Upstate New York you want to go. For most New Yorkers (at least those living in NYC), “Upstate” refers to any part of New York outside the city and its suburbs. While those who actually live in Upstate break the region down a little bit further into areas like the Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks, it’s still the fact that if you say you’re headed to “Upstate New York,” you could be going to a whole lot of different places.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Robert Louis Stevenson
Person
James Fenimore Cooper
Person
Washington Irving
Person
Herman Melville
Hudson Valley Post

What’s a Grange and Why are There so Many in The Hudson Valley?

Did you ever drive past something and wonder what it was? Instead of turning around you may try to remember what you saw, google the location or simply forget about it. Sometimes, I turn around to see what I almost missed, especially if it's related to history in New York state. From historic markers to sites and homes, there's an extensive amount of history right in our area.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Upstate New York#American Authors#Visiting Hours#Travel Destinations#Elmira
WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
VENICE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hudson Valley Post

Creepy Parasite Found in Damp Areas in Hudson Valley, New York

This might be one of the creepiest creatures on the planet and it turns out there are plenty of them right here in the Hudson Valley and they can be found near your pool. This disgusting parasite doesn't make me think of just one horror film. It makes me think of two classics. This parasite looks like it is something straight from the Alien and The Thing.
VERBANK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley

You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy