Where to Find Some of New York’s Oldest Ghost Stories
Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but someone has to break it to all of you who wanted to go to Boos and Brews at Historic Huguenot Street in October but haven't bought your ticket yet. I am here to let your know you are too late, it is sold out.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour
Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
Popular Hudson Valley Business Wins “Top Workplace Award”
Having a healthy work environment plays a part in our overall happiness. From supportive co-workers to having an understanding leader and most importantly, work that is rewarding is important. A popular Hudson Valley business wins "Top Workplace Award". It may be a running joke between my friends, family and I...
Beer, Whiskey & Wine Returns to Barton Orchards this Fall
There's nothing quite like day drinking on a crisp fall day in the Hudson Valley. Lucky for us, there's an even coming to town that will meet all of the criteria mentioned above. Beer, Whiskey, & Wine is returning to Barton Orchards in Poughquag on November 5th, 2022! Now you...
territorysupply.com
The Top 10 Best Hikes in Upstate New York
So you’re planning a hiking trip in Upstate New York?. Your first step is likely going to be deciding where exactly in Upstate New York you want to go. For most New Yorkers (at least those living in NYC), “Upstate” refers to any part of New York outside the city and its suburbs. While those who actually live in Upstate break the region down a little bit further into areas like the Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks, it’s still the fact that if you say you’re headed to “Upstate New York,” you could be going to a whole lot of different places.
This Upstate New York Music Venue Is the #10 Best Selling Amphitheater in the World
An Upstate New York concert venue in a town with a population of just over 10,000 has just been crowned with several impressive titles, among them, being the number ten best-selling in the entire world!. The concert industry has made a massive bounce back in 2022 with music lovers flocking...
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
What’s a Grange and Why are There so Many in The Hudson Valley?
Did you ever drive past something and wonder what it was? Instead of turning around you may try to remember what you saw, google the location or simply forget about it. Sometimes, I turn around to see what I almost missed, especially if it's related to history in New York state. From historic markers to sites and homes, there's an extensive amount of history right in our area.
Cortland’s Most Powerful Voice: My Honest Opinion of the New Dio Movie
The first authorized documentary about metal icon and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio made its Central New York premiere recently, and I couldn't wait to see it. Before we get to the movie, a quick briefing on my Dio fandom:. There was something about Ronnie James Dio that captured my...
Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale
What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
WHEC TV-10
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Creepy Parasite Found in Damp Areas in Hudson Valley, New York
This might be one of the creepiest creatures on the planet and it turns out there are plenty of them right here in the Hudson Valley and they can be found near your pool. This disgusting parasite doesn't make me think of just one horror film. It makes me think of two classics. This parasite looks like it is something straight from the Alien and The Thing.
Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley
You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged
A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
