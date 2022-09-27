ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Red Sox give up 5 home runs in lopsided 14-8 loss to Orioles

On a rain-filled Monday night at Fenway Park, the Red Sox gave up five home runs in a lopsided loss to the Orioles. Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 14-8 to extend its losing streak to six and drop to 72-81 on the season. Connor Seabold, making...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ump show hits Marlins-Mets as pitcher called for 3 straight balks in 1 inning

Miami Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier went seven seasons in his MLB career before committing his first balk. The wait for his second, and third, balk was more than a little shorter. A game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets on Tuesday abruptly devolved into an ump show when...
MLB
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to break 6-game slide, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (80-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-81, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Orioles +108; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th

TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
BRONX, NY
CBS Boston

Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox

BOSTON - Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3½ back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's...
BALTIMORE, MD

