Seawolf Social themed dinner on September 20 in The Kitchens, was filled with fun and games at every station. There was a foose-ball table, a pinball machine, and so much more. Each food station had something new and exciting. Some of the favorites were the churro french fries, the nacho bar, and the deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Students gathered all throughout the three-hour event to socialize and eat good food. Given the sweet treats and yummy dinner dishes, it was hard for students to find more room on their plates. Friendly competition swept through the hall as students played a basketball hoop game to see who could make more baskets in a minute.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO