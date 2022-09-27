Read full article on original website
KALAMAZOO, MI — A pizza place once frequented by boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Martini’s serves up a pizza that will go toe to toe with any other pie in town. Opened by Chicago transplants, Rich Munda and Rick Schiavo, at a small location on Idaho Avenue in Portage in 1988, Martini’s has called 832 S. Westnedge Ave. since the mid-1990s.
Saturday’s have become days to “just get out of the house.” We’ve gotten a little lazy as summer comes to an end and we get in to a fall routine. That was the case a couple of weeks ago. We all laid around the house until the middle of the afternoon. No one ate lunch. I had plans to go to the WMU football game later that night so J said we should go somewhere for what would probably become our one meal that day.
Boyne Mountain Resort is excited to present Skitoberfest 2022 – an Oktoberfest-style party with a twist. The event takes place this Saturday, October 1st, and brings the return of favorite activities like keg bowling, stein hoisting, Kids’ Zone fun, pond pedaling, and more! They’re also creating the great Bier Hall filled with craft brews, delicious eats, and live music. No Skitoberfest is complete without their Pray for Snow Bonfire, wrapping up a perfect fall day in true Boyne Mountain-fashion. You can purchase taste tickets and kids zone wristbands online today and skip the line this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
There’s nothing like fall in West Michigan. With the cooler weather comes the changing leaves in stunning shades of brown, red, yellow, and orange, creating scenic views all across the state. There are so many ways to see the fall foliage before the winter comes, and we’ve got different ways you can witness their beauty. Whether it’s by car, bike, foot, boat, or even chairlift, you won’t want to miss these opportunities to see fall color in West Michigan.
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
If you've lived in Michigan for a while, chances are you've probably heard the legend of the abandoned town of Pere Cheney. This village has been brought up and discussed so often that it has reached the legendary status of one of the most haunted places in the United States.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The owners and operators of the Dairy Queen store at 559 East Chicago in Coldwater would like to clarify their store was NOT among the DQ locations in Indiana and in Sturgis that were fined for labor law violations. They said on their Facebook page,...
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
