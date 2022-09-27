Read full article on original website
New Medical Building Approved in Santa Rosa; Looking for Tenants
The real estate developer planning to build a four-story medical office building in Santa Rosa is now in the process of trying to get tenants. The building, which will be just two blocks from Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, was recently approved by the city council. The development company says this is Santa Rosa’s first medical office building created by a developer since 1983. Most of the city’s newer health care buildings, including hospitals, have been built by major nonprofit hospital systems and federally subsidized health care centers.
Rohnert Park Installing Three Wildfire Cameras
Rohnert Park is getting a new tool to help stop the spread of wildfires. Three wildfire cameras will be installed in the city’s eastern wildland urban interface. They’ll help officials monitor any smoke and flames spotted in the agricultural lands and hilltops surrounding the city. The cameras have infrared fire-sensing technology.
Lake County Association of Realtors says record number of homes available for sale
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The number of homes available for sale continues to grow, with prices down when compared to this time last year, according to the latest report from the Lake County Association of Realtors. Over the month of August, the homes sold through the multiple listing service...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
3.4 magnitude earthquake gives parts of SF Bay Area a gentle shake
The earthquake hit at 10:02 a.m.
Bay Area Families Escape Hurricane Ian
A Bay Area family, who recently moved to Sarasota, Florida, escaped to the Bay Area as Hurricane Ian moved inland Wednesday. Carolyn Rovner and her family decided to avoid the storm by fleeing Florida right before the hurricane hit. “We did not have the basic items or generator, radio, batteries...
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
Equipment Failure the Cause of Power Outage in Rohnert Park
Pacific Gas and Electric blames an equipment failure for a power outage in Rohnert Park. Nearly 200 customers lost power Wednesday morning, and more than one-hundred remained without power into the night. Several pieces of equipment in an underground vault had to be replaced after getting damaged.
The Lake Office of Emergency Services to Host A Public Information Meeting: September 29, 2022
The Lake County Office of Emergency Services invites the public to learn more about the 2023 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. Hazard Mitigation Planning forms the foundation for a community long-term strategy to reduce disaster-related losses by breaking the repeated cycle of disaster damage and reconstruction. There will be a...
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisoning, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of nine and grandmother of 20 from San Mateo, Calif.
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
Two Indie Cider Makers Rescue Long-Forgotten Orchards Along the North Coast
Following the backroads from west Sonoma up to Humboldt County, the saga of the North Coast’s long-forgotten apple orchards unfolds like a novel of lost treasure. Deep in the woods, clusters of apple trees lie buried beneath overgrown scrub oak forests or overtaken by wild blackberry brambles. You could...
Spook-tacular Bay Area Halloween Festivities That Are a Must-Boo!
The best spots to find spooky Halloween tricks and treats in the Bay Area. It’s officially spooky season (aka: Halloween)! And if spooky is your thing, you’re in luck! The Bay Area is abuzz with spooktacular events all month long. Whether you’re looking for a slightly chilling fright night, an outdoor craft fair with fall treats or a Halloween-themed railroad ride or animal adventure, kids and families across the Bay will have plenty of ways to gather with gourds and get ghoulish. Of course if you need a nearby pumpkin patch fix, looking for an epic apple picking adventure in the Bay Area, or want to test your navigational skills in the best corn maze near you (who also host some frightfully fun events to boot)—we gotcha there too.
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
Bear surprises Bay Area woman during getaway; Range Rover wrecked
A Bay Area woman was surprised by a bear who tore through her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway. She says the bear became trapped in the vehicle in Gold Country.
Parisian-Style Seafood Cafe Coming Soon to Sonoma County
The much-anticipated Oyster, a Parisian-style seafood cafe, is slated to open in Sebastopol’s Barlow in early October. Chef Jake Rand of Sushi Kosho announced the opening of his compact eatery in March with hopes of opening over the summer. A slightly longer-than-expected build-out moved the timeline to fall, but Rand expects to welcome guests by Friday.
A Fun Filled Seawolf Social Event
Seawolf Social themed dinner on September 20 in The Kitchens, was filled with fun and games at every station. There was a foose-ball table, a pinball machine, and so much more. Each food station had something new and exciting. Some of the favorites were the churro french fries, the nacho bar, and the deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Students gathered all throughout the three-hour event to socialize and eat good food. Given the sweet treats and yummy dinner dishes, it was hard for students to find more room on their plates. Friendly competition swept through the hall as students played a basketball hoop game to see who could make more baskets in a minute.
