The history of the Michelin guide is an unexpected one. It was created in the 1900s by Andre and Edouard Michelin of the Michelin tire company as a way to increase automobile sales, per the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. The printed guides included maps to each of the eateries with a guide to help drivers maintain their tires along the way. According to Michelin, several requirements are in place for restaurant owners that dream of landing a star. They must use quality products, become master chefs that implement great flavor techniques, add a unique personality to each dish, provide suitable value for money, and serve consistent food.

