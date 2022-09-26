ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Mashed

What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu

Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
msn.com

A Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recall Is Expanding

VanLaw Food Products has announced a recall of salad dressing it makes under the Whole Foods Market 365 label. The Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing is being recalled because it contains soy and wheat, which are allergens. The label, however, does not declare those ingredients. That misbranding could be dangerous for individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to those ingredients, the company notes in its recall notice.
Mashed

Whole Foods Is Getting A Trendy Tepache Beverage Brand

For years, it seemed like if you went to a friend's house and asked for something to drink, they'd open the fridge to reveal a selection of icy cold sodas. In the year 2000, the average person drank 49.3 gallons of soda pop a year, according to ThoughtCo. But The New York Times reports that in the last 20 years, soda sales have dropped more than 25 percent and are still in decline. So what exactly are people drinking these days when they want something fizzy and refreshing?
Mashed

Why Tom Colicchio Roasted A 3-Star Michelin Restaurant

The history of the Michelin guide is an unexpected one. It was created in the 1900s by Andre and Edouard Michelin of the Michelin tire company as a way to increase automobile sales, per the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. The printed guides included maps to each of the eateries with a guide to help drivers maintain their tires along the way. According to Michelin, several requirements are in place for restaurant owners that dream of landing a star. They must use quality products, become master chefs that implement great flavor techniques, add a unique personality to each dish, provide suitable value for money, and serve consistent food.
