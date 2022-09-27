ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
John M. Dabbs

Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend

With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
LEBANON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WBTV

Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Food City breaks ground on new Clintwood store

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A new Food City location is coming to Dickenson County. On Tuesday, company officials broke ground at the site of the upcoming store at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood. A release from Food City states the 45,000-square foot supermarket will replace the current store in Clintwood. […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hurricane Ian
supertalk929.com

Santa Train back on the rails for 80th year

Officials with CSX, Food City, and the Kingsport Chamber announced on Tuesday the iconic Santa Train will be back on the rails this year for its 80th anniversary. According to a release, the Santa Train will take its original path from Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee on November 19th. Officials say...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New to Town: La Casa Vieja

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New boat ramp coming to Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WJHL

El Charolais wins best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-voted portion of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed El Charolais as the region’s best Mexican restaurant, among other finalists: Amigo Mexican Restaurant La Carreta Mexican Restaurant Santa Fe Mexican Grill Hundreds of votes were cast, and each one is an honor for those nominated. JOHNSON […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now

BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Boil water advisory issued for Smyth County, Virginia

A boil water advisory was issued on Thursday, 9/29, morning for parts of Smyth County, Virginia. According to the county’s water department, effected areas include Midway, Pleasant Heights, Valley Road, Highway 107 and Paige Town Road. The advisory was issued following a water outage, and officials say residents in...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Karing Hearts cath lab approved over Ballad opposition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City cardiology group won its bid for approval to build a free-standing cardiac catheterization lab Wednesday despite opposition from Ballad Health and others. Tennessee’s Health Facilities Commission approved Karing Hearts Cardiology’s certificate of need (CON) request at a hearing in Nashville, with five board members in favor and three […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
GRAY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy