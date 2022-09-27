ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bloomberglaw.com

Celsius CEO Resigns as Bankrupt Crypto Firm Works to Survive (2)

Celsius Network Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky , who founded the embattled crypto startup and served as pitchman for the sky-high yields it promised to its thousands of investors, is stepping down as the company works its way through bankruptcy. The Hoboken, NJ-based company said it appointed Chief Financial...
HOBOKEN, NJ
ihodl.com

Bitmain Founder Sets Up $250M Fund Targeting Troubled Bitcoin Miners

Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu is setting up a new $250 million fund, which will buy mining rigs from troubled bitcoin miners as the market continues to stay far from its highs, Bloomberg reports, citing sources close to the matter. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests...
MARKETS
ihodl.com

Microsoft’s Venture Capital Fund Invests in Web3 Platform Space and Time

Web3 data platform Space and Time has just completed a $20 million funding round in which it received investment from M12, Microsoft’s M12 venture capital fund. According to the press release, other participants in the round include Framework Ventures, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, SevenX Ventures, Polygon, Blizzard, Stratos, Hash Capital, Coin DCX, as well as several leading Web3 communities and business angels.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
fintechfutures.com

Celsius appoints interim CEO as founder Alex Mashinsky resigns

US crypto firm Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July, has appointed Chris Ferraro as interim CEO after co-founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky announced his resignation on Tuesday. Ferraro, who was previously chief financial officer (CFO) at the firm, will also become chief restructuring officer (CRO). Prior to Celsius,...
BUSINESS
ihodl.com

Robinhood Debuts Non-custodial Web3 Wallet

Robinhood has started beta testing of its non-custodial Web3 wallet among 10,000 iOS users, who joined the waitlist in May, wrote in a tweet Johann Kerbrat, Crypto General Manager at Robinhood. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet

Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
MARKETS
ihodl.com

SEC Fined Tether's Ex-Auditor $1.5M for 'Failing to Recognize Red Flags'

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has fined Friedman LLP, an accounting firm, for failing to design and perform adequate audits for two firms from 2017 to 2020. The financial watchdog wrote in a press release that the accounting firm agreed to pay around $1.5 million in total monetary relief.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA

AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Plans to Bid for Celsius Assets: Report

CEL pumped briefly after the news to a multi-week high, but retraced just as sharply along with the rest of the market. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be bidding for the assets of beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius shortly after winning the bid for Voyager Digital’s assets. This...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Kraken's Incoming CEO on Crypto Regulation Outlook, Market Turbulence

Incoming Kraken CEO Dave Ripley joins "The Hash" panel to discuss the crypto platform’s leadership plan, as Ripley gears up to succeed co-founder Jesse Powell, who will become chairman of the board of directors. This episode has been edited by Michele Musso. Our executive producer is Jared Schwartz. Our...
MARKETS
todaynftnews.com

NFTGO founder says, NFT sector needs major innovations for its mainstream adoption

NFTs have become a global sensation nowadays. Though NFTs are with us since 2014, their market flourished in 2021 making it a million-dollar industry. Moreover, the emergence of concepts like metaverse and blockchain games further promoted the growth of NFTs. The community witnessed major unicorns and players in NFT collections like BAYC, and Doodles; OpenSea in the NFT marketplace; Metamask in wallets, and hundreds of NFT investors and entrepreneurs.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs

Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
ECONOMY
ihodl.com

Cryptocurrency Exchange Deribit Raises $40M

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit has just completed a funding round in which it has raised a total of $40 million from existing shareholders, The Block has reported. According to the publication, the company's valuation has reached $400 million. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

