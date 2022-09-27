Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
bloomberglaw.com
Celsius CEO Resigns as Bankrupt Crypto Firm Works to Survive (2)
Celsius Network Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky , who founded the embattled crypto startup and served as pitchman for the sky-high yields it promised to its thousands of investors, is stepping down as the company works its way through bankruptcy. The Hoboken, NJ-based company said it appointed Chief Financial...
ihodl.com
Bitmain Founder Sets Up $250M Fund Targeting Troubled Bitcoin Miners
Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu is setting up a new $250 million fund, which will buy mining rigs from troubled bitcoin miners as the market continues to stay far from its highs, Bloomberg reports, citing sources close to the matter. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests...
ihodl.com
Microsoft’s Venture Capital Fund Invests in Web3 Platform Space and Time
Web3 data platform Space and Time has just completed a $20 million funding round in which it received investment from M12, Microsoft’s M12 venture capital fund. According to the press release, other participants in the round include Framework Ventures, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, SevenX Ventures, Polygon, Blizzard, Stratos, Hash Capital, Coin DCX, as well as several leading Web3 communities and business angels.
fintechfutures.com
Celsius appoints interim CEO as founder Alex Mashinsky resigns
US crypto firm Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July, has appointed Chris Ferraro as interim CEO after co-founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky announced his resignation on Tuesday. Ferraro, who was previously chief financial officer (CFO) at the firm, will also become chief restructuring officer (CRO). Prior to Celsius,...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
Elon Musk says SpaceX avoids using patents to build rockets because they're for the 'weak' and block innovation
Elon Musk told CNBC that patents are "for the weak" and SpaceX doesn't really have them. Patents can be used to block other companies from innovating, according to Musk. He told CNBC during a factory tour that rocket engines were built by the company in California. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...
ihodl.com
Robinhood Debuts Non-custodial Web3 Wallet
Robinhood has started beta testing of its non-custodial Web3 wallet among 10,000 iOS users, who joined the waitlist in May, wrote in a tweet Johann Kerbrat, Crypto General Manager at Robinhood. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet
Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Lawsuit ‘Gross Overreach’ of SEC Amid Failure To Provide Regulatory Clarity: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse says his company is “confident” moving toward the possible conclusion of its court battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Garlinghouse says in a new interview on CNBC that his team thinks the law is clear. “You have to remember that...
LAW・
ihodl.com
SEC Fined Tether's Ex-Auditor $1.5M for 'Failing to Recognize Red Flags'
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has fined Friedman LLP, an accounting firm, for failing to design and perform adequate audits for two firms from 2017 to 2020. The financial watchdog wrote in a press release that the accounting firm agreed to pay around $1.5 million in total monetary relief.
dailycoin.com
Cryptex Finance to launch NFT Index Token, Powered by Chainlink Labs and Coinbase Cloud
Cryptex Finance, the DAO specializing in providing DeFi users exposure to the crypto market, announced today its new token JPEGz powered by Chainlink Labs and CoinBase Cloud, during a keynote at Smartcon 2022 in New York City. JPEGz will be an index token to give users exposure to the NFT market.
CoinDesk
Steve Cohen-Backed Firm Invests $10M in Web3 Game Marketplace AQUA
AQUA, a Web3 community platform for gamers, has launched its flagship marketplace for trading in-game assets. The startup also announced a $10 million investment from DIGITAL, an investment firm backed by Steve Cohen. The hedge fund billionaire owns the New York Mets baseball team, oversees Point72 Asset Management and has invested in crypto since 2018.
cryptopotato.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Plans to Bid for Celsius Assets: Report
CEL pumped briefly after the news to a multi-week high, but retraced just as sharply along with the rest of the market. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be bidding for the assets of beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius shortly after winning the bid for Voyager Digital’s assets. This...
CoinDesk
Kraken's Incoming CEO on Crypto Regulation Outlook, Market Turbulence
Incoming Kraken CEO Dave Ripley joins "The Hash" panel to discuss the crypto platform’s leadership plan, as Ripley gears up to succeed co-founder Jesse Powell, who will become chairman of the board of directors. This episode has been edited by Michele Musso. Our executive producer is Jared Schwartz. Our...
todaynftnews.com
NFTGO founder says, NFT sector needs major innovations for its mainstream adoption
NFTs have become a global sensation nowadays. Though NFTs are with us since 2014, their market flourished in 2021 making it a million-dollar industry. Moreover, the emergence of concepts like metaverse and blockchain games further promoted the growth of NFTs. The community witnessed major unicorns and players in NFT collections like BAYC, and Doodles; OpenSea in the NFT marketplace; Metamask in wallets, and hundreds of NFT investors and entrepreneurs.
crowdfundinsider.com
Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs
Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
ihodl.com
Cryptocurrency Exchange Deribit Raises $40M
Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit has just completed a funding round in which it has raised a total of $40 million from existing shareholders, The Block has reported. According to the publication, the company's valuation has reached $400 million. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events...
