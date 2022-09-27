Read full article on original website
CD: Redesigning Care Delivery with Bradley Kruger, System VP for Patient Experience at Advocate Aurora
CD: Redesigning Care Delivery with Bradley Kruger, System VP for Patient Experience at Advocate Aurora. The customer and consumer pieces are taking their ground in healthcare, how are organizations handling this?. In this episode of Memora Health’s Care Delivery Podcast, we welcome Dr. Bradley Krueger, the system VP for Patient...
This Week on the Outcomes Rocket Network / September 26th – 30th 2022
This Week on the Outcomes Rocket Network / September 26th – 30th 2022. This episode is brought to you by Provider Solutions and Development, the leaders in physician and APC recruitment that deliver top-tier candidates for the right roles. Visit info.PSDconnect.org/outcomesrocket to start the conversation today, and get tailored support, dedicated recruitment, and efforts that lead to provider retention and longevity.
How We Pay for Healthcare
Keith Pitts is the Operating Advisor for Clayton Dubilier and Rice. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman of Tenet Healthcare Corporation and the Vice Chairman of Vanguard Health Systems. Prior to Vanguard Health Systems, Keith served as the Chairman and CEO of Mariner Post-Acute Network as well as the Executive Vice President and CFO for OrNda HealthCorp. He received a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Florida.
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It. Rural hospitals are often praised for their personalized approach of neighbors caring for neighbors, but along with the rest of the healthcare industry, rural providers are not immune to the increasingly less human-centered care that we sometimes see today. To help us understand the importance of more personable and less mechanical care, we welcome Dr. Charles Vear, retired Chief of Staff at our very own Hillsdale Hospital.
Automation Anywhere presents Mastering Automation to Accelerate Business Transformation within Healthcare Organizations
Automation Anywhere presents Mastering Automation to Accelerate Business Transformation within Healthcare Organizations. Healthcare IT organizations have weathered numerous storms over the past two. years—and the lessons these teams learned while on the forefront of the. pandemic are shaping their approaches looking ahead. Automation initiatives. and the resulting workforce transformation...
Modern Digital Infrastructure: How can Modern Applications Impact Your System and Provide Agility?
Modern Digital Infrastructure: How can Modern Applications Impact Your System and Provide Agility?. Healthcare is starting to get its act together in regards to healthcare applications. We see more and more health systems trying to develop that muscle of application development. Why is this happening? What is driving this change? In the past, everybody remembers the ‘going to be down for maintenance’ notification, right? Well now we have more modular versions, where you’re able to take out and update different portions. This means that now, more than ever, the digital front door could not be more important. After the pandemic, health systems needed to rewrite their digital front door and in the process of doing that, they recognized that they needed to supply the framework. And then as partners came in and worked within the framework, because they set up that digital front door, they were able to work with additional applications as they moved forward, because the architecture was correct. Not only to stay relevant but to provide a version of value based care that’s evolving to where the application itself is more suited to the patient base. Architecture that provides not only agility but also a layer of security, in terms of the framework.
Pursuing the Digital Journey: Creating a Rich, More Convenient Healthcare Experience for Patients
Pursuing the Digital Journey: Creating a Rich, More Convenient Healthcare Experience for Patients. September 30, 2022: How does a leader with impressive AMEX and Disney experience run a healthcare system? Tony Ambrozie, Senior VP and Chief Digital and Information Officer at Baptist Health Florida is advancing the healthcare experience, one revolutionary step at a time. We are looking to create ‘experiences’ but where do you start? What would benefit the community? What would benefit the clinicians? What is the best technology out there for our patients, our consumers? What are the best tools, processes and methods for building out an intentional health experience?
EHH: Taking Control of Your Healthcare: A Cautionary Tale with Saul Marquez, Health Leader, Media Influencer, and Entrepreneur
EHH: Taking Control of Your Healthcare: A Cautionary Tale with Saul Marquez, Health Leader, Media Influencer, and Entrepreneur. Taking control of your healthcare may sometimes mean leaving the silo aside. In this episode, Michael Swartz sat down to chat with Saul Marquez, a healthcare executive, media influencer, entrepreneur, and founder...
Cancer Series Ep.2: Cancer, Genomics and Data Science
Cancer Series Ep.2: Cancer, Genomics and Data Science. This is the second episode in a special series about cancer, cancer care, accessibility and technologies related to cancer care. The first episode focused on the current state of cancer care with a speaker from Canada – David J. Stewart, MD, FRCPC,...
Think about genetics in heart disease
“Despite these high numbers, we cardiologists often look to genetic screening last in our diagnostic workup. But without genetic screening, we can’t always see the whole picture in our cardiomyopathy patients. Once we’ve excluded coronary disease as an etiology, available diagnostic tools such as echocardiography and magnetic resonance imaging provide great insight into the symptoms and consequences of these conditions but not the specific underlying causes. Epidemiology studies support this notion. For example, in 2011, one study found that more than half of previously unexplained cardiac deaths in young people resulted from genetically-linked arrhythmia, as determined through postmortem genetic testing. Thus, our ability to advise patients and their families, and in some cases, take preemptive measures such as defibrillator implantation, is limited.”
A Groundbreaking Gene Therapy In Record Time to Cure His Son with SPG50 Sets a New Course For Future Rare Disease Treatments with Terry Pirovalakis
ONCE UPON A GENE – EPISODE 154. A Groundbreaking Gene Therapy In Record Time to Cure His Son with SPG50 Sets a New Course For Future Rare Disease Treatments with Terry Pirovalakis. Terry Pirovolakis is a rare disease crusader and father to Michael, who has SPG50. He made a...
Building The Next Generation of BIPOC Healthcare Leaders with Michellene Davis
Building The Next Generation of BIPOC Healthcare Leaders with Michellene Davis. Building The Next Generation of Healthcare Leaders with Michellene Davis. My next podcast guest, Michellene Davis, Esq assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of National Medical Fellowships, Inc., (NMF) in May of 2021. Founded in 1946, NMF was one of America’s first diversity organizations and remains the only national organization advancing health equity at the intersection of wealth and health. It provides scholarships to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) medical and health professions students underrepresented in medicine to ensure equity of access to culturally competent, high-quality health care. NMF also increases the number of BIPOC clinician leaders to diversify clinical trials.
Using Voice to Save Lives: Interview with James Amihood, CEO of Cardiokol
Using Voice to Save Lives: Interview with James Amihood, CEO of Cardiokol. Know Stroke Podcast Ep 34 -Spotlight on Afib Awareness. September is Afib Awareness Month. Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is the most common irregular heartbeat and is characterized by heart palpitations, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Afib is sometimes silent and may not exhibit symptoms at all yet it increases stroke risk and can lead to heart failure, kidney problems and dementia. It can also increase your risk of death so early detection and treatment is critical to reduce risk.
My postpartum blood pressure spike
“I think about my preeclampsia-specific and general knowledge gaps. I could not recall learning about postpartum preeclampsia in my prenatal classes. I wasn’t given any written instructions on what symptoms to expect with my blood pressure returning to normal. My husband and I also would have benefitted from a pumping tutorial (side note: the lactation consultant said not to just power up to top suction) and a quick lesson on making formula bottles. A more empowered mom and family might be less tempted to dismiss a postpartum headache.”
Insurance companies deny medical care. And that’s wrong.
Insurance companies deny medical care. And that’s wrong. “Securing prior authorizations is a daily ordeal for most doctors’ offices. Doctors report that, on average, they must get insurance company approvals 41 times every week. Of the authorization requests that are denied, fully 73% ultimately get reversed and approved, but the delays cause many patients to abandon treatment.
