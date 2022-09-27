Read full article on original website
Related
3 Foods Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 02/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Premature (or accelerated) aging can be caused be a number of factors, including heavy smoking, drinking, not practicing a consistent skincare routine and of course, one’s diet and lack of essential nutrients. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, about foods that don’t benefit the skin at any age, and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40.
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
msn.com
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
studyfinds.org
Drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee each day (even decaf) could help you live longer
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Coffee drinkers, rejoice! A new study has found a new reason to order that second or third cup — it could help you live a longer life. Researchers in Australia have discovered that consuming two to three cups of coffee each day lowers heart disease risk and the risk of death from all causes. The findings applied to a wide range of coffee varieties, including instant, ground, and decaffeinated coffee.
How High Cholesterol Can Affect Your Legs and Feet
High cholesterol can increase your risk of peripheral artery disease, causing symptoms to develop in your legs and feet.
Healthline
How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?
Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waist-to-hip ratio can help predict early death better than BMI, researchers say
Body mass index is often used to measure health, but some doctors argue it isn't accurate. New research suggests a more helpful way to assess risk of illness is waist-to-hip ratio. Measuring where body fat is stored can indicate fat around the organs, linked to heart disease and type 2...
Does collagen help you lose weight?
Does collagen help you lose weight? While you’ve probably seen skincare and haircare products containing collagen on the shelves, you might not have thought about collagen's other potential benefits. While collagen won’t magically melt body fat, it can help in several ways to support healthy weight loss and post-workout recovery.
scitechdaily.com
Green Tea Found To Improve Gut Health and Lower Blood Sugar
A study suggests that there is potential to minimize the risks of metabolic syndrome. According to recent research conducted on individuals with a cluster of heart disease risk factors, ingesting green tea extract for four weeks can decrease blood sugar levels and enhance gut health by reducing inflammation and “leaky gut.”
PopSugar
Why Do Some People Sweat More Than Others?
Sweat is amazing. It may seem embarrassing or frustrating — especially in social situations like a job interview or first date — but sweat is one of the most important ways your body takes care of you. "Sweating actually assists with your body's thermal regulation, skin hydration, and...
The Daily Collegian
Improving heart health with an app: Study aims to get young adults moving
“Most people start out with ideal heart health. That is why it is important to promote physical activity in young adulthood, before people develop serious cardiovascular risks like diabetes, hypertension or obesity.”. Previous research in the field has established that text messages can be used to promote physical activity. To...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It. Rural hospitals are often praised for their personalized approach of neighbors caring for neighbors, but along with the rest of the healthcare industry, rural providers are not immune to the increasingly less human-centered care that we sometimes see today. To help us understand the importance of more personable and less mechanical care, we welcome Dr. Charles Vear, retired Chief of Staff at our very own Hillsdale Hospital.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
[BONUS] Dear Cancer: What Is Biomarker Testing?
Welcome to “Dear Cancer,” a takeover episode of Out of Patients with special guest hosts Dr. Mark Lewis, an oncologist from Intermountain Medical Center, and Stephanie Elsea, a volunteer patient advocate from The Lustgarten Foundation. Together with Matthew Zachary, Mark and Stephanie break down the latest cancer research medical jargon into human terms, especially with the help of another special guest, Matt’s daughter, Hannah. With grace, humor, and passion, the three share personal stories that connect them deeply to this cause. They wish only to help patients strike that balancing act between hope and hope by banishing pessimism and embracing reality about their prognoses. Throughout the episode, the team covers everything from understanding different types of tumors, what biomarkers are (and their importance), and clinical trials can sound less, um.. “clinical.” They also discuss the latest findings and some extremely positive results from the Crestone Research Study.
psychreg.org
Drinking Coffee Is Associated with Increased Longevity, According to New Research
Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked to a longer lifespan and lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared with avoiding coffee, according to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the ESC. The findings applied to ground, instant and decaffeinated varieties.
Diabetes drug Ozempic facing shortages after being used for weight loss
FDA-approved prescription Ozempic, which is meant to treat people with diabetes, is now being prescribed off-label for weight loss. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports on how social media is contributing to the shortage of the drug for those who really need it. Sept. 22, 2022.
The Woman's Meal Plan for Getting Lean
If your goal is to get leaner, skip fad diets and take a healthy, balanced approach to weight loss. These lean meal plan ideas will help.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?. When the pandemic hit, all of a sudden we had to decentralize the way we were doing healthcare, but the foundation wasn’t there. The nature of work changed dramatically. We are now in a world where delivery of care is primarily through digital means. How do we create and maintain a modern healthcare digital foundation with people and processes at the core? Just as the mandate has evolved over time from the basic Hippocratic Oath to the AMA Code of Medical Ethics, so too has the interaction that evolves around that foundation. The foundation has got to be able to support the core. How do you manage these systems? How do you keep them updated? How do you reduce the complexity of connectivity? How do you find the vulnerabilities? How do you create multi-tenancy access, so that doctors and nurses can perform different functions? The way VMware looks at modern healthcare is to ensure that you are evolving to support the people in the processes. The benefits of health systems partnering to enable a modern digital foundation is monumental.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Lifestyle Factors May Reduce Dementia Risk in People With Diabetes
A combination of lifestyle factors may dramatically reduce the risk of developing dementia in people with diabetes, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology. Diabetes is linked to a higher risk for dementia, or advanced cognitive impairment — but there are steps you can take to reduce...
Comments / 0