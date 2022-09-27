ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Pacheco D
2d ago

getting very crazy a lot of products are being recalled food wise Meats if it's not Meats it's a vegetable before you know they're going to be recalling everything and we'll all starve

Michael Wilson
2d ago

More corruption at these corporate meat houses. Send people to prison for poisoning AMERICANS. That is what these corporations are doing. Making Americans sick by breaking the rules. Shut them down. If they can't run right then shut them down. Reward the company's that do it correctly. Don't buy these brands.

CICADA 3301.5
2d ago

I'm curious as to why no on has addressed the CCP buying up and ruining food production facilities such as farms, meat packers, etc.

WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
Popculture

Nearly 90,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled nearly 90,000 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products, which were distributed to multiple states, were recalled were recalled by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. on Sept. 24 due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

What ‘KenTRUCKy Day’ Means for Kentucky

Kentucky has been hit with a couple of massive natural disasters over the last 12 months--the December tornado outbreak and the catastrophic flooding this summer in eastern Kentucky. And what would be something that stands out about the two events in their aftermath? How about the resiliency of the people...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

5 Kentucky Bugs That Plan on Staying Around Your House For Winter

It's quite obvious that Fall has decided to show herself in all her glory with cold temperatures and falling leaves. These bugs plan on sticking around for winter. We all know that with hot temps the deadliest insect of all shows its ugly face-The Mosquito but there are several others that come out for the summer party and get on all our nerves.
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois ALDI Fans, Here’s When the Popular Advent Calendar Hits Stores

Hours, and in some cases, days before these ALDI Advent calendars drop, the lines begin to form. They sell out fast. Here's the stuff you should know this year. No need to scour the internet looking for clues as to when the year's most sought-after calendar is released. The release date details literally fell into my lap, I dropped my phone into my lap and it must've clicked the link that led me to this date.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?

Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
LONG GROVE, IL
