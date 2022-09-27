ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

PWMania

What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle

During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
WWE
msn.com

Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt

As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars

WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown

Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Celebrates 50 Years in Pro Wrestling but Please Never Wrestle Again

On December 10th 1972 yours truly was celebrating his third year on planet Earth. While I am sure I got cool presents and ate some cake, something of significance happened in the world of professional wrestling on that day. In the great city of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Ric Flair had his debut match against George Gadaski on an AWA card. The match went a time limit draw and it was the first match of what became a legendary career for the Nature Boy.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Goldberg Offers Huge Update On His WWE Status And Future

He’s not next? There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. Those are the names that you do not see very often and as a result, the biggest stars are often going to be the most remembered. Now one of those stars has revealed that he might not be wrestling again anytime soon due to a contract situation.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles

Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns

He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut

AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE

Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Grayson Waller Effect & More Announced For WWE NXT Next Week

WWE will resume live programming for NXT next week. The company announced a couple of matches and segments for the October 4, 2022, edition of the white and gold brand tonight. Grayson Waller was interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell tonight on NXT. Waller said he will have former best friends-turned-bitter...
WWE
Fightful

Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Which AEW Talent WWE Has Reached Out To

Among the more intriguing stories in wrestling recently has been AEW reportedly combating attempts by WWE, under new management with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque now in charge, to reach out to contracted AEW talent in attempts to lure them away. Whether or not the situation has crossed the line into tampering or not remains a mystery, but in regards to who was contacted, that picture has become clearer.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return

After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
WWE
PWMania

Big Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

WWE Extreme Rules will feature a major “I Quit” match. Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest in singles action on Monday night’s RAW. Following the match, Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day attacked Riddle until WWE Hall of Famer Edge made an unexpected return. Edge rescued Riddle and and cleared the ring of Priest, Mysterio and Balor. Edge then stated that he never quits and that he wants to face Balor for the first time ever in a “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules.
Candice LeRae Discusses Her RAW Debut, WWE Veteran on LeRae’s Training

Candice LeRae, a new WWE RAW Superstar, says her debut on last night’s show was flawless. As previously stated, LeRae made her surprise debut on Monday’s RAW, defeating Nikki A.S.H. This was LeRae’s first match since July 2021, when she took a break to give birth to her first child.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Uses AEW Star's Submission Finisher On WWE Raw

In more than a decade of being on WWE TV, Seth Rollins had never won a match by submission. All that changed during the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw" as Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio with the Peruvian Necktie, a submission hold made popular by injured AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tickets For WWE RAW Selling Incredibly Well For Next Week

WWE will return to Minnesota for the October 3, 2022, edition of Raw. The company has already booked a couple of matches for their flagship show inside the Xcel Energy Center. According to WrestleTix, the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw is looking to be a sellout, with several hundred tickets remaining on the table. Check out the breakdown below.
WWE

