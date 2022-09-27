The Mount Vernon fresh/soph team hosted the Benton Community Bobcats Friday evening. With just under 6 minutes to play in the first quarter, the Bobcats were set up for a punt inside their own 10-yard line when Leuie Korte, a freshman, was able to get a piece of the ball knocking it down. Mikey Ryan, also a freshman, was able to dive on it in the endzone making it 7-0 with sophomore Bennett Harp converting the PAT.

MOUNT VERNON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO