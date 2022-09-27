ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

thesungazette.com

Tulare gets ready for dog park

Currently, the city of Tulare does not have a single dog park. After the parks and recreation commission sent out a community survey, they discovered this was an area that needed attention sooner, rather than later. Parks and rec has narrowed down five possible locations for a dog park to go in the city. On Oct. 11, the parks and recreation commission will choose one of the five locations to recommend to city council within the next month.
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville marches on with mural restoration

PORTERVILLE – A fresh coat of paint awaits downtown Porterville’s band mural to restore a snapshot of community history in music and marching bands. Porterville City Council approved the restoration and repainting of the Marching Through Time band mural in Centennial Park on Main Street. The restoration was approved at the city council meeting on Sept. 20.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office

Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco. Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.
WASCO, CA
wascotrib.com

Big Stop gets approval for expansion

Big Stop Market in Shafter has received approval from the Shafter Planning Commission to go ahead with expansion plans on their Shafter Avenue property.. They submitted plans to the Planning Commission that would require a zoning change in land that they had acquired behind their building from a residential zone to commercial. With this hurdle taken care of, they will be demolishing the structures there now to prepare them for their expansion, according to store manager LoveDeep Joshan.
SHAFTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
TULARE, CA
wascotrib.com

Olvera looking to help the community grow and prosper

Latest in a series profiling the candidates for Shafter City Council prior to the Nov. 8 election. Stories on the other candidates can be seen on TheShafterPress.com. Gustavo Olvera has been serving Shafter for over 12 years, which he feels will help him in his effort to win a seat on the City Council.
SHAFTER, CA
wascotrib.com

Council approves plans for a new recreation and sports park in Shafter

The Shafter City Council approved moving forward with plans of building a new recreation and sports park at Golds Avenue and East Ash Avenue. The park is to be built in two phases, and when completed, the park would include a 28,000 square foot gymnasium, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball courts, a dog park, office buildings, and a concession stand. This project is being led by Shafter Recreation and Parks District Manager Philip Jimenez, who has been working with his board for years to get the project moved forward.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown & layoffs starting Nov. 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23. Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Job fair taking place at Walmart in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event to hire up to 17 CDL-A drivers in the Porterville area. The event will take place Oct. 3-7 at the Walmart distribution center located at 1300 S F St. in Porterville. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday the event will be held in person […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
kernvalleysun.com

All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations

The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
thelostlongboarder.com

Planz Skatepark in Bakersfield

Planz Skatepark is a Spohn Ranch designed skatepark located within the Planz community park in Bakersfield, CA. This is a compact skatepark that is packed with a variety of street skating features. First Impressions of Planz Skatepark:. Pros: Lots of street obstacles. Small bowl. Cons: Small skatepark, not much flow.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten

Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

School district holds meeting to address fentanyl concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a 13-year-old student at one of its schools was arrested with 150 fentanyl pills, the Bakersfield City School District board of trustees–Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.–will discuss possible new regulations pertaining to “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.”  District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills told 17 News the two agenda […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

United Way hosting food, books hygiene kit giveaway

The United Way of Kern County is partnering with No Kid Hungry, State Farm, Community Action Partnership of Kern and Capital Dental to bring another installment of Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies to Fairfax Junior High on Wednesday. The event is a distribution of food, books and dental hygiene kits to...
KERN COUNTY, CA

