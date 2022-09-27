ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Bakersfield Californian

One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten

Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office

Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco. Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.
WASCO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare gets ready for dog park

Currently, the city of Tulare does not have a single dog park. After the parks and recreation commission sent out a community survey, they discovered this was an area that needed attention sooner, rather than later. Parks and rec has narrowed down five possible locations for a dog park to go in the city. On Oct. 11, the parks and recreation commission will choose one of the five locations to recommend to city council within the next month.
TULARE, CA
City
Shafter, CA
KGET

Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown & layoffs starting Nov. 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23. Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Job fair taking place at Walmart in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event to hire up to 17 CDL-A drivers in the Porterville area. The event will take place Oct. 3-7 at the Walmart distribution center located at 1300 S F St. in Porterville. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday the event will be held in person […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
TULARE, CA
theshafterpress.com

Council approves plans for a new recreation and sports park in Shafter

The Shafter City Council approved moving forward with plans of building a new recreation and sports park at Golds Avenue and East Ash Avenue. The park is to be built in two phases, and when completed, the park would include a 28,000 square foot gymnasium, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball courts, a dog park, office buildings, and a concession stand. This project is being led by Shafter Recreation and Parks District Manager Philip Jimenez, who has been working with his board for years to get the project moved forward.
SHAFTER, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville marches on with mural restoration

PORTERVILLE – A fresh coat of paint awaits downtown Porterville’s band mural to restore a snapshot of community history in music and marching bands. Porterville City Council approved the restoration and repainting of the Marching Through Time band mural in Centennial Park on Main Street. The restoration was approved at the city council meeting on Sept. 20.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management

Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick

A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.

Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

School district holds meeting to address fentanyl concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a 13-year-old student at one of its schools was arrested with 150 fentanyl pills, the Bakersfield City School District board of trustees–Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.–will discuss possible new regulations pertaining to “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.”  District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills told 17 News the two agenda […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

An enchanting night of Wine and Roses

The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted "An Evening of Wine and Roses" on Sept. 9 as part of the Rose Festival activities. It was an honored guest reception as a tribute to the 2022 Grand Marshals, Miss Wasco Rose Queen Ensley Mehlberg and, posthumously, featured artist Helen Howard. This year's Grand...
WASCO, CA
KGET

The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

