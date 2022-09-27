Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten
Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
Bakersfield Californian
Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office
Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco. Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.
thesungazette.com
Tulare gets ready for dog park
Currently, the city of Tulare does not have a single dog park. After the parks and recreation commission sent out a community survey, they discovered this was an area that needed attention sooner, rather than later. Parks and rec has narrowed down five possible locations for a dog park to go in the city. On Oct. 11, the parks and recreation commission will choose one of the five locations to recommend to city council within the next month.
Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown & layoffs starting Nov. 23
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23. Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. […]
aerotechnews.com
Trains, planes, trucks and rocket ships? Cargo port poses questions about aerospace impact
MOJAVE, Calif. — Decades before achieving fame as the birthplace of civilian aerospace research and development, Mojave was a demarcation point and natural transportation route connecting Northern and Southern California via the San Joaquin Valley. That history now becomes a possible destiny as Kern County moves to lead California’s...
Job fair taking place at Walmart in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event to hire up to 17 CDL-A drivers in the Porterville area. The event will take place Oct. 3-7 at the Walmart distribution center located at 1300 S F St. in Porterville. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday the event will be held in person […]
Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
theshafterpress.com
Council approves plans for a new recreation and sports park in Shafter
The Shafter City Council approved moving forward with plans of building a new recreation and sports park at Golds Avenue and East Ash Avenue. The park is to be built in two phases, and when completed, the park would include a 28,000 square foot gymnasium, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball courts, a dog park, office buildings, and a concession stand. This project is being led by Shafter Recreation and Parks District Manager Philip Jimenez, who has been working with his board for years to get the project moved forward.
thesungazette.com
Porterville marches on with mural restoration
PORTERVILLE – A fresh coat of paint awaits downtown Porterville’s band mural to restore a snapshot of community history in music and marching bands. Porterville City Council approved the restoration and repainting of the Marching Through Time band mural in Centennial Park on Main Street. The restoration was approved at the city council meeting on Sept. 20.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management
Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
Bakersfield Californian
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
Bakersfield Californian
Majid ‘Mo’ Mojibi-Yazdi (1947-2022): Immigrant rose to success in refining, real estate development
His bosses made Majid "Mo" Mojibi-Yazdi a deal in the late 1970s: If he could turn around a refinery they'd just acquired in northwest Bakersfield, and show a profit within three months, they'd give him a share of the ownership. Mojibi succeeded, and he kept succeeding — an Iranian immigrant...
sjvsun.com
Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
School district holds meeting to address fentanyl concerns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a 13-year-old student at one of its schools was arrested with 150 fentanyl pills, the Bakersfield City School District board of trustees–Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.–will discuss possible new regulations pertaining to “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.” District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills told 17 News the two agenda […]
KGET 17
Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair: Feed the Need Food Drive, six cans gets you one free fair admission pass
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's nearly been a week since the Kern County Fair kicked off. And if you haven't gotten your hands on some funnels cakes and other delicious food. Now's your chance!. Beginning at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the Kern County Fair is hosting...
wascotrib.com
An enchanting night of Wine and Roses
The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted "An Evening of Wine and Roses" on Sept. 9 as part of the Rose Festival activities. It was an honored guest reception as a tribute to the 2022 Grand Marshals, Miss Wasco Rose Queen Ensley Mehlberg and, posthumously, featured artist Helen Howard. This year's Grand...
The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
