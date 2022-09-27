Read full article on original website
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Parents of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre in Texas lashed out at Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over his opposition to tougher gun control on Friday before the issue was likely to take center stage in his only debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The presence of five Uvalde families in the southern Rio Grande Valley, a border region that is hosting the debate and has emerged as a central backdrop for November’s midterm elections, underscored the sustained anger over one of America’s deadliest classroom shootings and how the tragedy has refocused the competitive governor’s race. “This is more than just a political race. Lives are on the line,” said Felix Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was killed in the shooting. Their frustration previewed what O’Rourke, who joined the families, is poised to use as one of his sharpest attacks during the hourlong debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Polls show a single-digit race, but the stakes are especially high for O’Rourke in what remains an uphill climb to become the first Democrat to win statewide office in Texas in nearly 30 years.
Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
According to a recent report from ClimateCentral.org, Texas experienced 180 of the 1,542 major power outages between 2000 and 2021. As the second most populated state, these outages affect large numbers of citizens, versus outages that happen in less populated states, making the problem even larger. California, the most populous state, was third, with 129 outages. Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania were also in the top five.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
