Patriots QB Mac Jones reportedly seeking second opinion from Kevin Durant's doctor

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Mac Jones injury saga is still in full effect with the New England Patriots quarterback now reportedly seeking a second opinion from a doctor regarding his “severe” high ankle sprain.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the Patriots quarterback has reached out to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Martin O’Malley, a foot and ankle specialist, to get a better feel for his options, following the injury he suffered in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Giardi noted that O’Malley has worked on the ankle of Jones’ former teammate, JC Jackson. He also worked on NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury from his NBA Finals run with the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Per NESN’s Dakota Randall, Jones is looking for options outside of surgery. He’d rather undergo treatment and rest the ankle instead of a more intrusive procedure.

Whatever he decides to do could drastically impact the overall timetable for his return. At the very least, it’s safe enough to say for now that Brian Hoyer will be the Patriots’ new starting quarterback for the time being.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

