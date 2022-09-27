ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

Charlottesville City Schools are once again looking at the names of schools, and discussing where they plan to make changes. Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation provides grants to organizations in the region. There are now...
virginia.edu

Outdoors at UVA Helps Beginning Adventurers Blaze New Trails

For University of Virginia third-year student Mitch Lang, exploring the outdoors is more than a hobby – it’s a lifestyle. Having grown up hiking trails and paddling rivers, Lang finds himself unfazed by trying new outdoor activities. But for fourth-year student Luke Schutte, his first venture into the...
virginia.edu

What Does the Faculty Athletics Representative Do?

When University of Virginia commerce professor Carrie Heilman, a former collegiate student-athlete, took on the role of faculty athletics representative five years ago, she had to learn a new game. Sports administration is very different. “The learning curve was very steep,” Heilman said recently. “Over the last few years, there...
C-Ville Weekly

'It's scary'

Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
virginia.edu

Renovations Slated for University Chapel

For the first time since the 1950s, renovations are planned for the University of Virginia Chapel. The 137-year-old Gothic structure will be undergoing work to clean, restore and refinish historic surfaces throughout its interior, including wainscotting, chair rails and baseboards, doors, elements of the wood ceiling, brick arches, and its columns. The building will be closed for about six months starting Jan. 2.
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Schools uphold teacher's First Amendment rights after 'defamatory' email about school board candidates

A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
Inside Nova

Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs

(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

