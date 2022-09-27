Read full article on original website
Staunton High excited as first PTA chapter in school's history is formed
STAUNTON — Sami Hopkins has been described as "persistent." She's OK with that characterization because sometimes its the only way to get things accomplished. Hopkins is the parent of a junior at Staunton High School and has really wanted to see the school start at PTA chapter. Hopkins felt like the high school...
Meet The 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees
Sulphur Springs High School administrators this week introduced the 10 young ladies selected as the 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees. After a week of spirit activities, including a parade, the community will learn which of these seniors are selected as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during the pregame activities at Gerald Prim Stadium starting around 6:40 tonight (Sept. 23, 2022).
NYC public schools admissions process shifting from lottery admissions to grade-based
New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks announced major changes to the public school admissions process.
Owens Community College hosts STEM job fair
Owens Community College announced it will host a job fair next week for those interested in STEM fields. The fair will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 109 at Owens’ Industrial & Engineering Technologies building, 7250 College Dr. East, Perrysburg. Area employers will be available to discuss jobs in fields that include automotive, applied engineering, computer programming technology, welding, and others. For more information about the job fair, email peter_kowal@owens.edu. More information about Owens’ STEM programs can be found at owens.edu/STEM.
