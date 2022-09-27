Owens Community College announced it will host a job fair next week for those interested in STEM fields. The fair will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 109 at Owens’ Industrial & Engineering Technologies building, 7250 College Dr. East, Perrysburg. Area employers will be available to discuss jobs in fields that include automotive, applied engineering, computer programming technology, welding, and others. For more information about the job fair, email peter_kowal@owens.edu. More information about Owens’ STEM programs can be found at owens.edu/STEM.

