KSST Radio

Meet The 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees

Sulphur Springs High School administrators this week introduced the 10 young ladies selected as the 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees. After a week of spirit activities, including a parade, the community will learn which of these seniors are selected as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during the pregame activities at Gerald Prim Stadium starting around 6:40 tonight (Sept. 23, 2022).
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Blade

Owens Community College hosts STEM job fair

Owens Community College announced it will host a job fair next week for those interested in STEM fields. The fair will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 109 at Owens’ Industrial & Engineering Technologies building, 7250 College Dr. East, Perrysburg. Area employers will be available to discuss jobs in fields that include automotive, applied engineering, computer programming technology, welding, and others.  For more information about the job fair, email peter_kowal@owens.edu. More information about Owens’ STEM programs can be found at owens.edu/STEM.
PERRYSBURG, OH

