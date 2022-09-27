Read full article on original website
Fairfax School District reacts to arrest of school board member
The Fairfax School District released a statement Wednesday in response to Tuesday's arrest of one of its board members, Palmer Moland.
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a pair of temporary road closures Wednesday, one for Highway 99 and one for Highway 58. A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Thursday evening for the adjustment of falsework.
Bakersfield Californian
Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office
Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco. Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.
wascotrib.com
Olvera looking to help the community grow and prosper
Latest in a series profiling the candidates for Shafter City Council prior to the Nov. 8 election. Stories on the other candidates can be seen on TheShafterPress.com. Gustavo Olvera has been serving Shafter for over 12 years, which he feels will help him in his effort to win a seat on the City Council.
wascotrib.com
Big Stop gets approval for expansion
Big Stop Market in Shafter has received approval from the Shafter Planning Commission to go ahead with expansion plans on their Shafter Avenue property.. They submitted plans to the Planning Commission that would require a zoning change in land that they had acquired behind their building from a residential zone to commercial. With this hurdle taken care of, they will be demolishing the structures there now to prepare them for their expansion, according to store manager LoveDeep Joshan.
kernvalleysun.com
All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations
The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
School district holds meeting to address fentanyl concerns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a 13-year-old student at one of its schools was arrested with 150 fentanyl pills, the Bakersfield City School District board of trustees–Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.–will discuss possible new regulations pertaining to “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.” District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills told 17 News the two agenda […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Through dry years, lawsuits – city water leader met challenges cheerfully
Art Chianello, who has led Bakersfield’s Water Resources Department through two of the state’s worst droughts and one of its wettest years on record, is retiring at the end of September. Most municipal water departments are fairly quiet operations. As long as water comes out of taps, not...
School Day takes place at the Kern County Fair, kids enter free
Tuesday, September 27th is School Day at the Kern County Fair. School Day gives all children in pre-school to sixth grade free admission from 9 a.m. until noon.
Bakersfield Californian
One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten
Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown & layoffs starting Nov. 23
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23. Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. […]
Junior League of Bakersfield to hold 4th annual Oktoberfest fundraiser
The Junior League of Bakersfield will host its fourth annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 1st. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
sjvsun.com
DA charges Kern Co. school board member with voter fraud, misappropriation of funds
A Bakersfield area school board member is facing a bevy of criminal charges ranging from voter fraud to the misappropriation of public funds. Investigators arrested Fairfax School District board member Palmer Moland Tuesday, and he was charged with six felony counts by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Kern...
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again
Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
Kern Medical hosts recruitment event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
Bakersfield Now
Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
