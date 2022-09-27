Big Stop Market in Shafter has received approval from the Shafter Planning Commission to go ahead with expansion plans on their Shafter Avenue property.. They submitted plans to the Planning Commission that would require a zoning change in land that they had acquired behind their building from a residential zone to commercial. With this hurdle taken care of, they will be demolishing the structures there now to prepare them for their expansion, according to store manager LoveDeep Joshan.

SHAFTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO